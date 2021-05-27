ZOLEO™ Introduces Location Share+

Enhanced Location Sharing and Tracking Capabilities

ZOLEO™ Satellite Communicator

ZOLEO is ideal for anyone who ventures beyond mobile coverage for work or recreation.

How ZOLEO™ Works

Messages are automatically routed via Iridium®, cellular or Wi-Fi®, for the lowest possible cost.

ZOLEO™ Location Share+

Subscribers can share their current location and breadcrumb trail with up to five check-in contacts.

Using the ZOLEO™ App

Connect via Bluetooth® to the free app for a seamless global messaging experience.

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZOLEO Inc., an award-winning global messaging solutions company, today announced the availability of Location Share+. The new subscription-based offering provides enhanced journey sharing and breadcrumb tracking capabilities for users of the ZOLEO satellite communicator and mobile app.



Ideal for anyone who ventures beyond mobile coverage for work or recreation, the compact ZOLEO device connects via Bluetooth® to a free app on the user’s Android® or Apple® smartphone/tablet to provide a seamless global messaging experience. Messages are transmitted via Iridium® Short Burst Data® (SBD®), cellular and Wi-Fi®, and are automatically routed over the lowest cost network.

Location Share+ enables ZOLEO users to share their location with up to five check-in contacts on a selected interval from every six minutes to every four hours. Both ZOLEO users and check-in recipients can use the free ZOLEO app to view their current location and full breadcrumb trail on a map. ZOLEO users can start or stop sharing their tracks at any time during their trip, and download maps for offline use. Offered as an affordable monthly add-on, Location Share+ includes unlimited location and check-in messages, delivering even more value to its users. Users can add or cancel the Location Share+ subscription at any time.

“Location Share+ was built in response to market feedback,” explains Morris Shawn, President of ZOLEO Inc. and Roadpost Inc. “While all ZOLEO users can add their location coordinates to a message on-demand, some users also valued enhanced tracking that would let them share real-time updates with close contacts, and have their current location and full breadcrumb trail displayed in a map. Location Share+ was introduced as a low-cost option for those users, and it includes unlimited location sharing and check-in messages.”

“The beauty of ZOLEO lies in the simplicity and intuitiveness of the experience, and that is what has really resonated with consumers,” says Michael Capocchi, Vice President of ZOLEO Inc. and Managing Director of Beam. “Location Share+ was designed with the same ease-of-use in mind, providing enhanced options to let others know how the user is progressing on their trip, and complete control over when and with whom that information is shared.”

The company has also announced that it has expanded its distribution network to 175 dealers and 616 stores including: 87 Bass Pro and Cabela’s locations, 110 Sportsman’s Warehouse stores, REI.com, Backcountry.com and Moosejaw.com in the USA; 84 London Drugs stores, 10 Cabela’s locations, and 14 MEC locations Canada; and a growing channel in Australia that now includes Australia Post Group and Anaconda Group, plus more than 40 other dealers and leading online retailers like Amazon, eBay, Kogan.com, Myer and Catch.com.au. For a complete list of retailers, visit zoleo.com.

About ZOLEO Inc.

Formed in 2018 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, ZOLEO Inc. is a joint venture between Beam Communication Pty. Ltd. and Roadpost Inc. that is pioneering the development of innovative lower cost, consumer-oriented global messaging solutions including wireless devices and apps based on Iridium short burst data (SBD), cellular and Wi-Fi standards. The company serves three primary markets including consumers residing on the fringe of cellular coverage, outdoor recreation users and field workers requiring lone worker safety and remote messaging. Its products are offered through authorized retailers and e-tailers in the US, Canada and Australia, including national retailers like Cabela’s, Bass Pro, REI, MEC and Anaconda. Roadpost is responsible for retail distribution in North America and Beam is responsible for the Asia Pacific region. Staged distribution in other regions will be jointly managed. For more information visit www.zoleo.com.

ZOLEO is a trademark of ZOLEO Inc. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by ZOLEO Inc. is under license. Wi-Fi and the Wi-Fi logo are registered trademarks of Wi-Fi Alliance. Other brands, products, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Media Contacts

North America

Kim Layne

Email: klayne@roadpost.com

Mobile: +1 416-587-7088

Australia

Brendon Lau

Email: media@beamcommunications.com

Mobile: +61 409 341 613

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7a8fc98-a58c-4f53-82e9-04650cbd7a01

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd64c147-6f11-48bd-99f6-b468ad0ae327

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33be2071-6aca-434a-b838-ce98acc84aaf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1a86ff7-22db-4e2c-b3a6-f48d637abeb2



