Zolder W Series: Chadwick beats Visser to pole

Chadwick - who was fastest in the first free practice session on Friday and enjoyed a dominant opening weekend of the series at Hockenheim - set her pole time in the final 10 minutes of the session, narrowly taking top spot by a margin of just over 0.1 seconds.

Second practice pace-setter Visser had held provisional pole for much of the session, becoming the first driver to set a lap under the 1m30s mark in the first seven minutes - with her 1m28.797s lap time enough to keep her in second spot and ahead of Powell in third.

Fourth place went to Hockenheim podium finisher Marta Garcia, who set a time of 1m29.131s and was less than half a second away from Powell, setting her flying laps in the latter half of the session.

Ginetta Junior 2009 champion Sarah Moore behind her in fifth, while Fabienne Wohlwend and Tasmin Pepper were sixth and seventh respectively.

Esmee Hawkey was eighth ahead of former GP3 driver Vicky Piria in ninth place, as Gosia Rdest completed the top 10, which was separated by just over one second in total.

The second W Series qualifying session ran with 19 cars, after the series granted reserve driver Sarah Bovy the opportunity to run in her home race.

Bovy was the first driver out on circuit and the first to set a flying lap, ultimately qualifying in 19th place.

Fellow reserve driver Vivien Keszthelyi also ran in qualifying and will make her race debut at Zolder, filling in for Emma Kimilainen - who was taken ill on Friday and will not race in the second round. Keszthelyi will line up 16th on the grid.

Session results

