Zolder retains 2020 DTM calendar place despite clash with WEC

Zolder retains DTM calendar place despite WEC clash

The DTM's season-opening Zolder round will remain in place and continue to clash with the World Endurance Championship's Spa round.

Belgian Motorsport Association RACB had initially raised concerns over the prospect of two high-profile championships competing in Belgium on the same weekend, but it has now approved the DTM's season opener.

It is understood that the RACB has now informed the FIA and it means the 2020 DTM calendar's approval should now be a formality.

The move will be welcome for the DTM as a rearranged date would likely have lead to Formula 1 and Formula E clashes elsewhere, while few of its venues could have taken over Zolder's April 24-26 slot.

Bringing the race forward a week would have led to a clash with Formula E's Paris race in which Nico Muller and Robin Frijns will compete for Dragon Racing and Envision Virgin Racing respectively.

Muller's priority is the DTM as he signed his Dragon deal after renewing his Audi factory contract, while Frijns's priority is FE.

Furthermore, if the DTM had moved the race back a week, it would clash with Formula 1's Dutch Grand Prix and FE's South Korea race.

2020 DTM calendar

Date Round 24-26 April Zolder 15-17 May Lausitzring 29-31 May Igora Drive 12-14 June Anderstorp 26-28 June Monza 10-12 July Norisring 22-23 August Brands Hatch 4-6 September Assen 11-13 September Nurburgring 2-4 October Hockenheimring

