Zolder DTM: Wittmann beats Rast to Race 1 pole by 0.042s

Tom Errington
motorsport.com

Wittmann set his best time of 1m21.307s during the first run, deposing Audi's Rene Rast from an early top time, and underlining BMW's one-lap advantage over its rival manufacturer.

The DTM field waited until the final minutes to make their second runs, but traffic on the narrow laps hindered most from making improvements at a track where grid position could prove crucial.

That meant the front row of the grid was sealed, with Rast lapping with a personal best time of 1m21.349s, and Bruno Spengler took third with a last lap improvement.

DTM rookie Sheldon van der Linde took fourth ahead of Audi's Robin Frijns to make it three BMWs inside the top five.

Timo Glock was also able to post an improvement on his second run to jump to sixth ahead of Philipp Eng.

Nico Muller, Joel Eriksson and Jamie Green rounded out the top 10 to ensure a BMW advantage of six cars on the first five rows.

The customer WRT Audi squad was 11th and 12th, with Pietro Fittipaldi winning the intra-team battle against Jonathan Aberdein.

Jake Dennis posted a late improvement to lead the R-Motorsport Aston Martin contingent with a time good enough for 13th on the grid, demoting Loic Duval to 14th.

Dennis's time was just over a second off the leading time of Wittmann.

Teammate Dani Juncadella was 15th ahead of Mike Rockenfeller, who took to the radio to tell Audi of a clutch problem.

When he pitted ahead of his second run, he was reported to the stewards for spinning his wheels on the airjack to complete a miserable session.

Paul di Resta - who impressed by qualifying third at Hockenheim - was 17th, the Scotsman locking up at Turn 9 and cutting the chicane during his first run as he and fellow Aston Martin driver Ferdinand Habsburg rounded out the order.

1

Germany
Germany

Marco Wittmann

BMW M4 Turbo DTM

11

1'21.307

2

Germany
Germany

René Rast

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

9

1'21.349

0.042

3

Canada
Canada

Bruno Spengler

BMW M4 Turbo DTM

9

1'21.614

0.307

4

South Africa
South Africa

Sheldon Van Der Linde

BMW M4 Turbo DTM

10

1'21.744

0.437

5

Netherlands
Netherlands

Robin Frijns

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

12

1'21.911

0.604

6

Germany
Germany

Timo Glock

BMW M4 Turbo DTM

10

1'21.940

0.633

7

Austria
Austria

Philipp Eng

BMW M4 Turbo DTM

9

1'21.995

0.688

8

Switzerland
Switzerland

Nico Müller

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

11

1'22.079

0.772

9

Sweden
Sweden

Joel Eriksson

BMW M4 Turbo DTM

9

1'22.082

0.775

10

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Jamie Green

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

11

1'22.143

0.836

11

Brazil
Brazil

Pietro Fittipaldi

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

11

1'22.154

0.847

12

South Africa
South Africa

Jonathan Aberdein

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

11

1'22.188

0.881

13

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Jake Dennis

Aston Martin Vantage DTM

10

1'22.215

0.908

14

France
France

Loic Duval

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

11

1'22.519

1.212

15

Spain
Spain

Daniel Juncadella

Aston Martin Vantage DTM

10

1'22.675

1.368

16

Germany
Germany

Mike Rockenfeller

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

11

1'22.684

1.377

17

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Paul di Resta

Aston Martin Vantage DTM

9

1'22.694

1.387

18

Austria
Austria

Ferdinand Habsburg

Aston Martin Vantage DTM

10

1'23.240

1.933

View full results

