Zolder DTM: Eng scores maiden win as race turns upside down

Tom Errington
motorsport.com

The two R-Motorsport-run Aston Martins of Jake Dennis and Daniel Juncadella stopped almost simultaneously halfway into the race, with the former pulling off at the entry of the pitlane and forcing a safety car while Juncadella moved off the track and stopped. That meant the leading trio of Bruno Spengler, Marco Wittmann and Rene Rast were caught out, having not yet taken their mandatory pitstop.

Spengler had looked a candidate for the win after a stunning start from third on the grid allowed him to lead into Turn 1, before pitting from the lead a lap after the safety car period ended. Rast's race also unravelled when he pulled into the pits 11 laps from the end with a technical problem, after reporting a lack of top speed.

By then Eng had already moved into the lead when the order shuffled out, having started seventh on the grid. The BMW driver had climbed to fifth before stopping on lap 11 of 39 and was further boosted by Robin Frijns earning a five second stop/go penalty for a jump start. 

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Once Eng moved to the front, he was able to canter into a lead of over three seconds to seal his maiden DTM victory. Behind him, Joel Eriksson and Nico Muller battled for second with the Audi driver repeatedly putting pressure on the BMW ahead to no avail.

Eriksson sealed the position when Muller ran wide on the final lap as the BMW driver crossed the line just ahead of Muller. Loic Duval finished fourth, despite a nervy moment when the WRT Audi of Jonathan Aberdein barged past with door-to-door contact that pushed the Frenchman wide and Aberdein into retirement with front-right bodywork damage.

Mike Rockenfeller sealed fifth with just two laps to go when he swept around the inside of Audi stablemate Jamie Green at Turn 1. Pole-sitter Wittmann, who had looked set for a podium finish at least until the safety car's arrival, had to settle for seventh.

Aston’s Paul di Resta finished an impressive eighth from a starting position of 16th after opting to make his mandatory pitstop on the first lap and taking a 'free' second stop during the safety car. The fellow Aston Martin of Ferdinand Habsburg was ninth ahead of Spengler.

Sheldon van der Linde, Frijns, Timo Glock and Pietro Fittipaldi filled out 11th through 14th and the last of the classified drivers.

1

Austria
Austria

Philipp Eng

BMW M4 Turbo DTM

59'34.758

2

Sweden
Sweden

Joel Eriksson

BMW M4 Turbo DTM

59'43.403

8.645

3

Switzerland
Switzerland

Nico Müller

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

59'43.587

8.829

4

France
France

Loic Duval

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

59'52.917

18.159

5

Germany
Germany

Mike Rockenfeller

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

59'59.260

24.502

6

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Jamie Green

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

1:00'07.076

32.318

7

Germany
Germany

Marco Wittmann

BMW M4 Turbo DTM

1:00'07.504

32.746

8

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Paul di Resta

Aston Martin Vantage DTM

1:00'10.633

35.875

9

Austria
Austria

Ferdinand Habsburg

Aston Martin Vantage DTM

1:00'13.616

38.858

10

Canada
Canada

Bruno Spengler

BMW M4 Turbo DTM

1:00'14.632

39.874

11

South Africa
South Africa

Sheldon Van Der Linde

BMW M4 Turbo DTM

1:00'15.329

40.571

12

Netherlands
Netherlands

Robin Frijns

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

1:00'17.479

42.721

13

Germany
Germany

Timo Glock

BMW M4 Turbo DTM

1:00'20.430

45.672

14

Brazil
Brazil

Pietro Fittipaldi

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

1:00'44.537

1'09.779

South Africa
South Africa

Jonathan Aberdein

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

42'45.547

12 Laps

Germany
Germany

René Rast

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

43'38.785

12 Laps

Spain
Spain

Daniel Juncadella

Aston Martin Vantage DTM

17'20.779

27 Laps

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Jake Dennis

Aston Martin Vantage DTM

17'24.475

27 Laps

View full results

What to Read Next