This Zojirushi rice cooker is the best we've tried—and at a big Prime Day 2021 price cut

This Zojirushi rice cooker is the best we've tried—and is selling at a big Prime Day 2021 price cut.

When it comes to cooking rice, nothing beats the convenience of a rice cooker. And lucky for you, the best rice cooker we've tested is on sale for Prime Day 2021. That's right: You can save just over $96 on the Zojirushi 10-cup neuro fuzzy logic rice cooker and warmer right now.

This Zojirushi rice cooker aced every test we threw at it, from long-grain brown rice to short-grain white rice. It incorporates what they call “fuzzy logic,” meaning the microchip inside the appliance adjusts the temperature and cook time to make up for any improperly measured water to rice ratio. Plus, there are helpful presets for most rice types that can help make perfectly cooked porridge, sushi rice and more. And, very importantly, we loved the useful safety features, too.

An easy, delicious meal is one button-press away thanks to the smart features and "logic" of this stellar rice cooker.

