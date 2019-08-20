Zoinks! LaJoie reveals 'Mystery Machine' paint scheme for Martinsville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — For the Martinsville Speedway race, Corey LaJoie will pilot more than just the No. 32 Ford Mustang.

Longtime Go Fas Racing sponsor Keen Parts/CorvetteParts.net will transform its usual paint scheme into a Scooby Doo-inspired Mystery Machine for the First Data 500, less than a week before Halloween.

“Scooby Doo was my favorite cartoon growing up, so when Tom and TJ (Keen) asked what I wanted to do for Martinsville, there was no doubt that I wanted to be driving the Mystery Machine,” LaJoie said. “They always have really cool themes behind their Halloween-weekend schemes and I’m excited to be part of this one and thankful for all that they do for our team.”

This will be the second year the Corvette parts supplier has converted its sponsorship of the No. 32 at the October Martinsville event into a unique, eye-catching masterpiece.

Last fall, the Ohio-based company brought a purple and black Peanuts scheme that showcased one of the most recognizable characters known, Snoopy.

“We are super excited to present this paint scheme to Corey to run at Martinsville,” said TJ Keen, a longtime friend and sponsor of the team. “This cartoon was his favorite as a kid and I bet it still is today. We cannot thank the team enough for letting us do these schemes and we hope you fans will enjoy it.”

Owners Tom and TJ Keen have played a key role in many of GFR’s most well-known paint schemes, including every GFR throwback scheme at Darlington Raceway. In continuing that, TJ recently announced they would honor Dale Jarrett with this year’s throwback scheme.

Don’t miss the Keen Parts’ Mystery Machine on track for the First Data 500 (3 p.m. ET on Oct. 27). Coverage of the 500-lap event will be on NBCSN and MRN Radio.