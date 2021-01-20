Zoey's Playlist: Skylar Astin Talks Max and Zoey's Relationship Woes, the Simon Factor and Dueting With Mo

Vlada Gelman
·6 min read

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Tuesday’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Proceed at your own risk!

Is Zoey and Max’s romance already over?! On Tuesday’s episode of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, the newbie couple put the breaks on their nascent relationship after Zoey was plagued by grief-related nightmares, which led her to become distant from her boyfriend. Instead, Zoey opened up to Simon about her dreams, while Max later sang/pleaded for her to “Say Something.”

More from TVLine

Zoey eventually admitted to Max that she doesn’t feel right, and that it it’s not fair to him that she can’t be present with him. The pair then agreed to put their relationship on hold since Zoey needs more time to process her father’s death.

“If we both force this thing to happen before you’re ready, then we’ll destroy it before it’s even begun,” Max conceded.

Below, star Skylar Astin discusses the couple’s difficult decision, what it means for their future, and whether it opens the door for Simon and Zoey.

Zoey&#39;s&#xa0;Extraordinary&#xa0;Playlist Recap
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Recap

TVLINE | Is this a pause? It is a breakup? Where do things stand with Max and Zoey?
I think it’s just a pause for now. Zoey is not able to fully give herself to Max, and I think she reserves a very special place in her heart for Max, and it’s just not available right now, because she’s dealing with a lot of grief at the moment and trying to get herself right before she can offer herself to someone else in the way that Max would require. So I think that they’re trying to just get ahead of it before it gets too far and put things on pause.

TVLINE | How are Max and Zoey handling the timeout? Like, what does the interaction look like between them? Are they keeping their distance?
I think it’s a very respectable and adult thing that they did that. But with that territory is, obviously, going to come a lot of tension, a lot of difficulty. Any time you try to do something that’s more the adult move, it sounds good on paper, but then, inevitably, there’s the attraction and there are the feelings. For people to line up with their timing, to their heart’s content, it’s… I don’t know, I wonder if they missed their opportunity… or if it was the perfect thing to do to preserve it for the long term.

TVLINE | I was a little bit surprised when he said, “We’ll destroy it before it’s even begun,” because for Max, it began a long time ago. He’s been in love with her for so long, and it didn’t feel like they were just testing things out. They dove into it. They were in a relationship.
I think with Max, he’s kind of put himself aside for Zoey a lot, and we’ve seen that a lot in Season 1. Even as the actor, I got a little frustrated towards the end of the first season, when I was in those scenes with her, and she was calling me selfish… I was just tired of waiting. And now he is given everything he’s wanted, but it didn’t feel the same way that he hoped. So, no, I think that when he said, “We’ll destroy it before it’s even begun,” I think he means for her.

Zoey&#39;s Extraordinary Playlist Recap
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Recap

TVLINE | We’ve seen Zoey opening up to Simon. Is Max concerned that he and Zoey taking time apart might open the door for Zoey and Simon to grow even closer? Is that something fans should be worried about?
Oh, I guess there’s potential for that. Certain people may be worried by that, certain people might be excited by that. I think everyone just wants to make sure that whatever Zoey does is authentic, because these men are both pretty evolved and capable and very thoughtful. So it would be a shame if she was taking that for granted.

When it comes to Max, she definitely decided to look out for both of them by putting it on pause. If that then opens the door immediately to Simon, I don’t know that that would be the greatest idea. Then again, I don’t really know where their story is headed. But it’s always an option. And Simon and Max are friendly now and get along, but there is this common denominator in that they both have affection for the same woman. Right now, it’s cordial and respectful, but it’s even more difficult sometimes when you’re in a real-life situation where you know you’re supposed to be respectful and dignified, but you can’t help but get upset by certain things. We even saw that in Episode 3, when Max was cooking for Zoey, and she was mentioning how she talks to Simon about a lot of stuff, and even though everything’s cool, he can’t help but be a little irked by [it], like, “Oh, so you talk to Simon about that kind of stuff at work. That’s odd.”

TVLINE | In the scene where Max is cooking dinner, he sings something, but we don’t actually see it. Do you have any theories about what song he was singing?
I know what I was feeling in that moment, and I would bet money that Jane [Levy] has something that she played that she heard, but knowing Jane, she probably wouldn’t want to tell me. I think that that mystery added tension to that scene where Max is trying to figure out what he sang. I know how I felt in that moment, and that feeling of maybe a little bit of jealousy, a little bit of betrayal, can be a lot of songs. So that’s more probably a question for Jane, because she has the luxury of choosing, in that moment, what she’s hearing. For me, I just know how I’m feeling, and then I know the panic that would come after that.

Zoey&#39;s&#xa0;Extraordinary&#xa0;Playlist Recap
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Recap

TVLINE | With Max taking some time apart from Zoey and possibly having some heartache that he needs to bury, is he just throwing himself into his work?
Yes, that’s exactly right. We’ll definitely see him and Zoey interact and the tension there and the unknown there. But Max is very passionate about making his business venture work. He’s also fostering and harnessing his own relationship with Mo now outside of Zoey, and I really, really love doing scenes and songs with Alex Newell.

TVLINE | Does that mean we’re going to see a duet with the two of them?
You just might! Maybe more than one.

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter

Latest Stories

  • Mike Babcock speaks on former players' accusations for first time

    Mike Babcock (somewhat) acknowledged his faults while also disputing details surrounding some unflattering accusations made by his former star players.

  • Adam Silver: NBA considering vaccinating players for COVID-19 to raise awareness in Black communities

    The NBA commissioner believes players can play a prominent role in advocating for the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Blue Jays uncertain of 2021 home after COVID-19 forced them to play 2020 season in Buffalo

    After spending the shortened 2020 season based in Buffalo, the Toronto Blue Jays are headed toward another season with uncertainty surrounding where they will play home games due to the pandemic.

  • Ex-Mets GM Jared Porter could be facing an MLB suspension next

    MLB will reportedly launch an investigation into Jared Porter, which could make him ineligible for another job in MLB.

  • NHL postpones first game since season started

    The NHL has called off Tuesday night’s game between Carolina and the Predators hours after the Hurricanes won the first of a two-game set in Nashville.

  • Sarah Thomas will be first woman to officiate a Super Bowl

    Sarah Thomas became the first full-time woman official in the NFL in 2015.

  • Kyrie Irving expected to play vs. Cavaliers after 7-game absence for 'family and personal stuff'

    Kyrie Irving is back with the Nets and told the media that he's ready to move on from his seven-game 'pause.'

  • Toronto Raptors waive third-string centre Alex Len

    Alex Len, who signed a one-year deal in November, played 76 minutes across seven appearances this season, including two starts.

  • The audacity of the NFL's MLK Day tweet

    Really?

  • Ottawa Senators rookie Tim Stutzle day to day with minor injury

    Ottawa Senators rookie forward Tim Stutzle will miss Tuesday night's game against the visiting Winnipeg Jets with a minor injury.

  • Tiger Woods won't take part in Torrey Pines or Riviera after having another back procedure

    Tiger Woods won't take part in the Genesis Invitational, but will still serve as its host.

  • Conor McGregor facing multimillion dollar personal injury lawsuit in Ireland

    Conor McGregor is being sued by a woman and her mother for alleged personal injury.

  • Report: Michael Thomas likely to undergo multiple surgeries after injury-riddled season

    Michael Thomas initially injured his ankle in Week 1, and attempted to play through the injury.

  • NFC Championship: Packers-Buccaneers preview, live stream, NFL playoff schedule

    The NFC Championship Game features two Hall of Fame quarterbacks at different stages of their career in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

  • Blue Jays sign 2019 MLB saves leader Kirby Yates to 1-year deal: reports

    The Toronto Blue Jays are hoping they have acquired the 2019 version of Kirby Yates. Yates, 33, reportedly signed a one-year contract on Tuesday with the Blue Jays, pending a physical. Toronto lost closer Ken Giles for the upcoming season after he had Tommy John surgery on Sept. 30. Giles saved 23 games in 2019 and had expressed a desire to stay in Toronto even though he was slated to become a free agent this off-season. The former San Diego closer, Yates led the major leagues in saves in 2019 before struggling to open last season and requiring surgery to remove bone chips in his right (throwing) elbow last August. Six different pitchers, including Giles, recorded saves for Toronto last season, led by Anthony Bass (seven) and Rafael Dolis (five). Canadian-born Jordan Romano also flourished out of the bullpen with two saves and set a pair of club records for innings (8.2) and batters faced (29) without allowing a hit to start the season. But Yates, who sported a 1.19 earned-run average, 41 saves and 101 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings two years ago with the Padres, possesses huge comeback potential.

  • Elway empowers GM as Paton promises collaboration, consensus

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — George Paton is notoriously picky, bypassing opportunity after opportunity over the past decade before accepting John Elway’s to succeed him as general manager of the Denver Broncos. “I knew he wasn’t going to take a job to say, ‘I’m a GM,'” said his mentor, Vikings GM Rick Spielman. “It had to be a very special place, and I think Denver presented everything that he was looking for to leave here, not only from the business side and the football side, but also from the family side.” Paton, a 50-year-old football lifer who has spent half his life in the NFL, said during his introductory news conference Tuesday that he made an immediate connection with Elway, team president Joe Ellis and head coach Vic Fangio when he interviewed for the job. “I thought we had similar visions, I thought we were like-minded and I know we are aligned,” Paton said. Then, there’s the franchise itself, the passionate fanbase, a history of team ownership providing everything a front office could ask for — even with the franchise’s future uncertain because of a Bowlen family feud. “The more I dug in, the more I learned, the more I really wanted this job — bad,” Paton said. “This was a job I really wanted.” Succeeding Elway, he said, was “an incredible honour, especially for a kid who grew up in Los Angeles.” Then, Paton turned to Elway, who is staying on as president of football operations, and continued, telling him, “John, I don’t take that lightly. I look forward for you to be a sounding board for me as we move forward.” That’s exactly what Elway pledged he’d be for Paton, a sort of sage consultant who will offer his opinion, but won’t meddle as Paton embarks on a journey to reverse the team’s five-year slide into mediocrity that’s followed the franchise’s third Super Bowl title. Posed with the hypothetical question if Paton wanted to trade a trio of first-round picks and a couple of young players for a franchise quarterback, Elway said that would be Paton’s call. “I’m going to add my input when it has a huge impact, when you have something that big,” Elway said. “Ultimately, it’s going to be George’s decision. I’m going to be there to support him, to give my opinions and give him everything I would look at when I was the GM. “Once he hears everything, he will still be the one making that decision because that’s his role and that’s his responsibility,” Elway added. “I’m here to support him in any way I possibly can and to give him my viewpoints, but it’s going to be his decision.” The Broncos’ uncertain ownership situation, which is headed to court next summer and could lead to a sale of the $3.5 billion franchise, wasn’t a red flag for Paton, who has interviewed with the 49ers, Jets, Browns and Lions in recent years. “Listen, they have everything here to win. It’s not a concern of mine,” Paton said. “We just need to win. You can’t worry about things we can’t control.” What is in Paton’s command now are the futures of Von Miller and Justin Simmons in Denver. The Broncos have until the day before the new league year beings in March to pick up Miller’s option that would engage the 2021 season of the six-year deal he signed after his Super Bowl 50 MVP performance and guarantee $7 million of his $18 million base salary. Simmons is coming off a career year after playing on the $11.4 million franchise tag in 2020, which cemented his standing as one of the league’s premier safeties. “George is going to do his work on both of those situations,” Elway said. “He has to get acclimated to the new position and the new job and get to know everybody. There’s a lot of different things that are going to go on. Von and Justin are two of the bigger things he’s going to have to address. “When I moved up, I planned on being a sounding board for him, and any information I can give him to help him make a better decision, I’m going to do. That’s kind of my role and the role I’m looking forward to, especially with knowing everybody in the building and the team in order to help George and support him in any way I can.” Paton also will have a big say about quarterback Drew Lock’s future. Lock went 4-9 last season, led the league in turnovers and had the lowest completion percentage of any starting QB in the NFL. “I liked Drew coming out of the draft — big arm, athletic, playmaker,” Paton said. “I haven’t studied him (lately). I haven’t gotten into a lot of tape. I’ve only been here four days. I’ve watched enough tape to know he’s talented and he can develop.” Lock is the 10th starting quarterback in Denver since Peyton Manning retired a month after Super Bowl 50. Even though Elway is bestowing final say on things, Paton’s guiding philosophy is to build a culture of collaboration and consensus. “I truly believe that everyone needs to feel like they’re a part of something and that they have ownership within whatever they’re doing, whether it’s a football team, whether it’s a law firm,” Paton said. “If they’re doing the work, they need to be heard. “I truly believe that, and Rick Spielman really is amazing at listening, so I got it from Rick, but you really have to listen and take everyone’s opinion before you make a decision. If everyone feels like they’re part of something, then I think you’re going to get there best. If you empower your employees, I think you’re going to get their best. So, that’s my guiding principle, trying to get everyone together.” ___ Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Arnie Stapleton, The Associated Press

  • Report: Jaguars expected to promote Trent Baalke as next general manager

    Trent Baalke took over as the team's interim general manager after Dave Caldwell was fired in November.

  • Jackson State coach Deion Sanders has stolen boombox returned after emotional plea

    Deion Sanders' truck was broken into early on Monday morning in Mississippi.

  • Don Sutton, Hall of Fame pitcher for Dodgers, dies at 75

    LOS ANGELES — Don Sutton, a Hall of Fame pitcher who was a stalwart of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation spanning an era from Sandy Koufax to Fernando Valenzuela, died Tuesday. He was 75. The Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, said Sutton died at his home in Rancho Mirage, California, after a long struggle with cancer. The Atlanta Braves, for whom Sutton was a long-time broadcaster, said he died in his sleep. A four-time All-Star, Sutton had a career record of 324-256 and an ERA of 3.26 while pitching for the Dodgers, Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics, California Angels and the Dodgers again in 1988, his final season. The durable Sutton never missed a turn in the rotation in 756 big league starts. Only Cy Young and Nolan Ryan made more starts than Sutton, who never landed on the injured list in his 23-year career. A master of changing speeds and pitch location, Sutton recorded just one 20-win season but earned 10 or more wins in every year except 1983 and 1988. Of his victories, 58 were shutouts, five were one-hitters and 10 were two-hitters. The right-hander is seventh on the career strikeout list with 3,574. Sutton ranks third all-time in games started and seventh in innings pitched (5,282 1/3). He worked at least 200 innings in 20 of his first 21 seasons, with only the strike-shortened 1981 season interrupting his streak. “He worked as hard as anyone I've ever known and he treated those he encountered with great respect ... and he took me to work a lot,” his son, Daron, wrote on Twitter. "For all these things, I am very grateful.” Donald Howard Sutton was born April 2, 1945, in Clio, Alabama, the son of sharecroppers. The family moved to northern Florida, where Sutton was a three-sport star in high school who showed an affinity for baseball as a youngster. He played the sport in junior college before the Dodgers signed him as a free agent in September 1964, months before the first MLB draft. After going 23-7 during one season in the minors, Sutton won a spot in the Dodgers’ rotation in 1966. He made his big league debut for the defending World Series champions on April 14, 1966, and earned his first victory four days later. Sutton immediately found himself in a rotation with Koufax, Don Drysdale and Claude Osteen as the fourth starter. Sutton recorded 209 strikeouts that season, the highest total for a rookie since 1911. He helped the team win the National League pennant but didn't pitch in the World Series as the Dodgers were swept in four games by the Baltimore Orioles. He also led the Dodgers to National League pennants in 1974, 1977 and 1978. “Today we lost a great ballplayer, a great broadcaster and, most importantly a great person,” Dodgers president Stan Kasten said. “I was privileged to have worked with Don in both Atlanta and Washington, and will always cherish our time spent together.” Sutton left the Dodgers as a free agent in 1980 and signed with Houston. A trade in 1982 sent Sutton to the Brewers, where he pitched Milwaukee to its first American League pennant. He worked for his sixth post-season team in 1986 with the AL West champion Angels and then returned to the Dodgers in 1988, retiring before the end of a season that saw them win the World Series. Sutton was 4-1 with a 2.02 ERA in seven National League Championship Series games and was 2-3 in eight World Series games. In the 1974 post-season for the Dodgers, he was 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 25 strikeouts in four games. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1998. The Dodgers retired his number 20 the same year. "2021 is just taking freaking legends man," Alex Wood, former Dodgers and Braves pitcher, wrote on Twitter. “Getting to be around Don every day my first few years with the Braves was something I will cherish forever. He genuinely cared about everyone he talked to and was a wealth of knowledge. Prayers up for his family.” During his long career in Southern California, Sutton also took a stab at show business, appearing on the iconic game show, “Match Game.” Sutton carved out a new career as a broadcaster after his playing days ended, spent almost entirely with the Atlanta Braves. He joined the Braves in 1989 when they were one of baseball’s worst teams but had developed a national following through the TBS superstation and its trio of broadcasters: Skip Caray, Pete Van Wieren and Ernie Johnson Sr. Sutton was part of the soundtrack for Atlanta’s worst-to-first season in 1991, its dominating run of 14 straight division titles, and the 1995 World Series championship. He called Braves games on television and radio for 28 of 30 seasons, interrupted only by his move to the Washington Nationals in 2007. He returned to the Braves in 2009 and continued to broadcast games through the 2018 NL Division Series, when Atlanta lost to his long-time team, the Dodgers. Shortly before the start of the following season, Sutton broke his left leg. He struggled with his recovery and never returned to the booth. The Braves said they were “deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend.” “A generation of Braves fans came to know his voice,” the team said in a statement. “Don brought an unmatched knowledge of the game and his sharp wit to his calls. But despite all his success, Don never lost his generous spirit or humble personality.” Sutton’s passing comes on the heels of seven Hall of Famers dying in 2020, the most sitting members of Cooperstown to pass away in a calendar year. They were Lou Brock, Whitey Ford, Bob Gibson, Al Kaline, Joe Morgan, Phil Niekro and Tom Seaver. Sutton pitched for Dodgers Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda, who died on Jan. 7. “ENOUGH! #DonSutton Such a classy man," Reds Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench wrote on Twitter. “Great career not only in baseball but broadcasting as well. I am so sad.” Besides his son, Sutton is survived by his wife, Mary, and daughters Staci and Jacquie. ___ AP Sports Writer Paul Newberry in Atlanta contributed to this report. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press

  • Team Harty disappointed with Curling Alberta decision, wild-card chances slim

    There was a clear but unusual path for three Alberta-based teams to play in the Tim Hortons Brier this season. Curling Alberta made a difficult choice that will send two rinks to the Calgary event and leave that third team on the outside looking in. Jeremy Harty's team issued a statement Monday night that congratulated the provincial representatives while expressing disappointment that only two Alberta-based men's teams would go to nationals. "Alberta men were fortunate enough to have a Tour this year with three very well-run events and all competitive teams in attendance," the team said on Twitter. "We were No. 1 on the Alberta Tour both this season and last season and felt we had the merit to be named Team Alberta knowing that (Kevin) Koe and (Brendan) Bottcher would be guaranteed the wild-card spots. "We understand that it was a tough decision and we appreciate all of Curling Alberta's efforts this year." The association decided to invite last season's champions — Brendan Bottcher and Laura Walker — to wear Alberta colours again, dropping Koe into a wild-card spot. Curling Alberta waited 10 days after cancelling its championships before announcing its picks. Bottcher, ranked fourth in the country and a Brier finalist last year, was obviously a worthy selection. But Curling Alberta also had to consider Koe, since his team didn't compete in provincial playdowns thanks to its automatic Brier entry as Team Canada. Further muddying the waters was Harty, a young team that had a slight edge on the second-place Koe in the Alberta Tour points race. Bottcher and the sixth-ranked Koe were essentially Brier-bound no matter what. But picking Harty — ranked a respectable 15th in Canada — as the provincial rep would have meant all three could go. "We think Team Bottcher are going to be great reps," Harty third Kyler Kleibrink said Tuesday. "They're good guys and they're good mentors to us. Team Koe will be great as well. "We're not saying we're better than these teams or that we deserve it more than these teams. We just think Alberta had a good chance to send three reps." Helping ease the disappointment was a phone call from Bottcher third Darren Moulding, who Kleibrink said reached out to voice his support and say he thought the team's time would soon come. "Lifted the spirits for sure," Kleibrink said. "His words of encouragement and telling me his story and path was great." Curling Alberta's decision to send reigning champions to the so-called curling bubble was one that other provinces have used in recent weeks. The Walker pick for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts was expected but the men's selection for the Brier was the subject of more debate. Harty's teammates were buoyed by recent decisions from Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia to consider results beyond 2020 provincial championships for their picks, Kleibrink said. Before the pandemic, many elite Alberta-based teams were focused on top-flight events around the country rather than just provincial bonspiels. The association also had to consider that the 2020-21 women's Alberta schedule had to be cancelled. It all left Curling Alberta board members with plenty to think about before selections were made. "There were a range of teams to consider, including previous champions, younger teams setting out for a breakout season, returning teams aiming for a comeback, and newly formed teams looking for an opportunity to prove themselves," Curling Alberta executive director Jill Richard said in an email. "We have a great depth of talent in this province and the board was faced with a terrible task in naming only one team as our representative." The decision left Koe to join Manitoba's Mike McEwen in a secure wild-card position based on the 2019-20 Canadian rankings. A Harty pick as Team Alberta would have given Bottcher and McEwen wild-card spots and Koe would have been a slam dunk for the third. "I think that it's good for Alberta that there is a discussion over situations like this because it just shows the depth that we have," said Koe lead Ben Hebert. "What we've created here in Alberta is a good curling culture. "I think that's how young teams get good is they have good competition to play against and there's a couple good, young, up-and-coming teams in Alberta here as well that are going to be around for a while." Ontario's Glenn Howard, a four-time Brier champion, is a favourite for the final wild-card entry as the highest-ranked team without a berth. Harty is a longshot to get the entry as he's in the mix with other underdog teams that may be considered by Curling Canada. The federation is expected to make its selection next month. For the Scotties, it's possible there could be a whopping five Manitoba-based teams in the 18-team draw depending on how the wild-card picture plays out. Tracy Fleury is a lock for one of the three wild-card spots, so her team will join Manitoba's Jennifer Jones and Team Canada's Kerri Einarson in the field. Suzanne Birt is a heavy favourite to win the Prince Edward Island title this month but she'd get the second wild-card spot with a loss. Mackenzie Zacharias would be next among eligible teams on the rankings list, a whisker ahead of fellow Manitoban Beth Peterson. The criteria for the third wild-card pick in both draws has not been finalized. As a result, it remains possible that higher-ranked teams skipped by Alberta's Kelsey Rocque and Robyn Silvernagle of Saskatchewan could be considered. Both teams have two returning players, one short of the normal required minimum. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2021. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press