Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist renewed for season 2

Happy days, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist fans... it's been renewed for a second season.

Starring Luke Cage's John Clarence Stewart, Glee's Alex Newell, Pitch Perfect's Skylar Astin and What If's Jane Levy, the musical comedy centres on computer programmer Zoey, who discovers she can hear everyone's innermost thoughts in the form of songs after an MRI she's undergoing goes awry.

Step Brothers' Mary Steenburgen, The O.C. star Peter Gallagher and Gilmore Girls' Lauren Graham also star, while Austin Winsberg writes and directs.

"We were overwhelmed by the number of people who fell in love with Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and how much joy it brought to everyone," said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, NBC's Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, in a statement. "We're thrilled to bring it back and can't wait to see how Zoey's journey continues."

Reacting to the news on Instagram, Levy shared a screenshot of a news report detailing that more of the show was on its way, alongside the caption: "[good] stoked about this."

Elsewhere, Astin posted a still of his character Max alongside Levy's Zoey, as well as the first season's blooper reel. "Alright, let's see where this thing goes!" he wrote.

Teasing what we might expect from season 2, showrunner Austin Winsberg recently said: "One of the ideas going forward in season 2 is how does a family move on after death and how does the family move on after tragedy and what are the ways in which we try to rebound and bounce back?".

"And then for Zoey just this idea of where do I go from here and what, if any, good can I take from this?"

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist airs on NBC in the US, and E4 in the UK.

