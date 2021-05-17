Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist boss breaks down that game-changing season 2 finale twist

Sydney Bucksbaum
·11 min read

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Sunday's season 2 finale of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

Consider this our official plea to NBC: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist absolutely needs a third season. Please, please renew this gem of a show. Because if the series ends on the mic drop, twist moment of Max (Skylar Astin) hearing Zoey (Jane Levy) sing a heart song — and not the other way around! — we will officially riot.

The season 2 finale of NBC's musical drama featured so many game-changing moments, from Simon (John Clarence Stewart) breaking up with Zoey and getting a major promotion at work to Mo (Alex Newell) taking on this new, mature relationship with Perry (David St. Louis) and his kids, to Maggie (Mary Steenburgen) dipping her toes back into the dating pool for the first time. Oh yeah, and how could we forget, Max and Zoey finally got back together!

But all of that pales in comparison to the moment after Max surprises Zoey after not getting on the plane with Rose (Katie Findlay) — anyone else get major Friends finale vibes here? — and to his (and all of our) surprise, he sees Zoey and the entire park of people sing "I Melt With You" and realizes he now has Zoey's powers.

"We've been setting the stage for this for a long time," creator Austin Winsberg tells EW. "We've talked about Max getting the powers in the writers room pretty early on in season 1 as something that we would want to do in the future. When you look at superhero shows and superhero origin stories, it seems like there's always a period or a moment in time where the hero discovers that somebody else also has the powers, and when we're talking about the evolution of the show and how does this show continue, giving the powers to somebody else felt like a natural evolution."

So what does this all mean? Below, EW got Winsberg to break down that twist and so much more.

Michael Courtney/NBC/Lionsgate

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Zoey sings a heart song to Max! I was screaming during that entire scene. What's going on there?

AUSTIN WINSBERG: Starting in season 1 but especially throughout season 2, there were a lot of conversations between Max and Zoey about the inequality of their relationship and the fact that Zoey has an insight into Max's brain and what Max is feeling and Max doesn't have the same insight into her. It was very carefully dropped throughout the season his frustrations that there's an imbalance in their relationship. And then in [the finale] when she's visited by her dad and he talks about being part of the universe now and how the universe does everything for a reason, and then she brings up the idea of the universe right before the song switch/meld happens, I think you can infer from that that he is being given this power for a reason, to create a version of equity or equality in their relationship. In order for relationships to succeed in general in life, there needs to be equality between the two sides and the only way to achieve that equality between Zoey and Max is for Max to experience what Zoey's going through. The other piece of that is romantic comedy purposes — I think it's really good for us for season 3 that you have two characters who are trying to make it work with each other while also [laughs] knowing exactly what's going on in the other person's brain at all times.

Does Zoey still have her powers? Is this now something that they share together or did he take it from her?

Uhhhh … I don't know if I should answer. [Laughs] No, I better not.

How does this twist shape what a potential third season would look like?

It just opens up the possibilities for what can happen next, especially in terms of the relationship between Zoey and Max and the complications of that. By giving Max his own insight into Zoey's world, maybe the way that he views musical numbers and maybe his takeaway from those musical numbers could be different than hers, or maybe by him getting the powers he can then help Zoey with her emotional procedural stories in different ways. There are lots of avenues that we can take by giving him the powers as well. There could be a fun role reversal for her too because she's always been the one who's had to figure it out so it's kind of nice to have her be the one who maybe has a deeper insight now. That deeper insight, the whole reason that she has the powers and got the powers in the first place, the result of that was teaching her about empathy and compassion and teaching her to not judge a book by its cover. It's to get away from her computer coder brain of living in black and white, zeros and ones, and starting to see the world in more shades of grey. Part of her arc over the last two seasons has been a growing understanding of human behavior, and to be able to now impart that onto Max is another interesting wrinkle for their dynamic.

Michael Courtney/NBC/Lionsgate Jane Levy and Skylar Astin in 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist'

Was it always the plan to end the season with Zoey and Max coming back together?

Yes. There was a lot of talk, especially in social media circles, about the love triangle this season. When I was trying to figure out the arc of season 2, the love triangle was at the forefront of my mind. And I thought the worst thing we could do is to have Zoey be indecisive all season, and to be vacillating between these two guys and play it out in that way. It was important for Zoey to be decisive in what she wanted. So early on in the season, I said something like, "Zoey makes a choice and we're going to put the love triangle to bed," and I wasn't trying to toy with people when I said that. I really genuinely believe that's what we were doing. She does make a choice in the first episode to try to pursue something with Max, and it just so happens that it's too early in her grief journey, and she's not ready for a real relationship yet.

The whole arc of season 2 for Zoey is about her path to recovery and the way that I pitched it was recovery, relapse, regression, rebirth, and redemption. Those were the stages of her grief throughout the season. If she makes a concrete choice to be with Max but then ultimately she's not ready to be in that relationship — my wife and I, when we were dating, we decided to take a break before we got married and we did see other people during that time. So I thought it was important at some point after some space for her to explore things with Simon, because I did feel like there was an undeniable chemistry there and she had a natural curiosity to see how that would play out. It was important to give both men their relationship due in some way during the course of the season, but I did feel like Max was the one that she was more meant to be with in some ways, and that by the end they will get back together only to have this new complication befall them.

And what does this mean for Max's pop-up plans since he never went to New York?

We did have some lines about that that ended up getting cut for time. [Laughs] It's going to throw a wrench into the franchising in New York but that doesn't mean that they're not going to still try to find new ways to expand the business.

Why did you want Zoey and Simon to not only break up but also have Simon be the one to initiate it?

As we were doing those [last] episodes, Zoey was keeping something very, very big from Simon, and it was something that she felt comfortable being able to tell Max in season 1, saw the ramifications of telling Max, and was very scared of what would result from her telling Simon. She felt like she couldn't tell Simon. Maybe it was the fear that their entire relationship was predicated on her hearing him sing "Mad World" and what the results of that would be or the fear of his judgement of it or whatever it was, she didn't feel like she could open up and express herself to him in that way. There was a mutual effort on both sides in episodes 9, 10, and 11 where they're trying to make it work but it's not an easy fit, and I just didn't want to make Simon the victim in the end. I wanted to make Simon the master of his own domain, controller of his own fate, and to give him some proactive decision-making in the process.

And by the end, when she hears him singing "I'm Still Standing," to know that Simon's okay because he's been on his own grief journey through the first and second season and all the stuff that he was going through with his own father, I didn't want to end Simon on a down note. And by him getting that victory with Danny Michael Davis, and by starting this inclusivity incubator at SPRQ Point, this diversity initiative, that was a good road for him going forward and it was really important to show that Simon's going to be okay. Personally, I like positive, upbeat Simon and I feel like we've kind of dragged him through the emotional wringer. [Laughs] Especially after everything he went through with all the systemic racism stuff at SPRQ Point and speaking out and being an advocate, I wanted to end him in a place of positivity and a place of looking forward and not looking back.

Michael Courtney/NBC/Lionsgate John Clarence Stewart and Jane Levy in 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist'

And we've got to talk about Zoey's dream because Mitch and Zoey's dance felt like such a lovely follow-up to last season finale's dream dance. What did you want to accomplish with this sequel?

Any time that we can bring Peter Gallagher back is so magical for the show, and despite Zoey now having a therapist to talk to and Mo and Max, we still feel like her father is her guiding light, her shining star, all of that stuff. All season long, I wanted to tell this story from my own life about how after my dad had passed away, my mom had a dream with my dad in it, my sister had a dream with my dad in it, but he hadn't visited me in a dream yet and I was very angry that he hadn't visited me. And then he did visit me in a dream one night and it was really emotional for me. We had a scene in this episode that we ended up having to cut for time where David and Maggie were both talking about Mitch visiting them in dreams and Zoey being frustrated about it. And then you have this moment where she's at her lowest point, her time of need, and Mitch comes to her.

At Zoey's highest point of crisis, it was the perfect moment for her dad to come to her and give her advice or wisdom. For two seasons, part of what's been holding her back from Max has been this fear of what could happen if you truly give yourself over to somebody. There's so much vulnerability attached to that. And she's dealt with real loss — she almost dealt with it with her mom which is also based on something that happened in my own life, and she had to watch Maggie deal with it with Mitch, and she was always afraid of what that might mean with her and Max and to have her dad be the one to tell her, "You've got to live your life," and for him to sing that song to her felt like the boost that she needed after everything she's been through to stop embracing fear and to start moving forward and just trusting it no matter what happens.

And when Mitch points out how uncomfortable Zoey's weird office chair is, how long have you been waiting to drop that line?

[Laughs] Those chairs have gotten more and more uncomfortable over the last two seasons. They keep falling apart and we've been gluing them back together. [Laughs] I love it when anybody can comment on things on the set that we make fun of ourselves. And I needed a moment of levity in the dream sequence so it wasn't so earnest.

What have the conversations been like with NBC about any renewal chances?

[Sighs] We're just waiting to hear. I know that there's a lot of internal love and support for the show. And there's a lot of great media attention and a super strong fan base and possible awards consideration. There's wind in our sails but we just don't know the specifics yet.

Related content:

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors fittingly wrap wacky season with just 6 players available

    Having only six guys for their season finale versus the Pacers made for an adventurous game, especially since half the bodies available were centers.

  • Wild win Game 1 overtime nailbiter over Golden Knights

    Joel Eriksson Ek’s goal at 3:20 of overtime lifted the Minnesota Wild past the Vegas Golden Knights Game 1 on Sunday.

  • Stephen Curry claims second career NBA scoring title over Bradley Beal

    The Warriors star entered Sunday's game averaging a career-high 31.8 points per game.

  • Palmieri scores OT winner as Isles take Game 1 over Penguins

    Kyle Palmieri scored his second goal of the game at 16:30 of overtime to give the Islanders a 4-3 victory over the Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series.

  • Guerrero Jr. mashes another tater in Jays' win over Phillies

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 11th bomb of the season on Sunday, a solo drive in the eighth that gave him home runs in three consecutive games.

  • Boxing fans rejoice as Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua finalized for Aug. 14

    We’re getting the fight we deserve, that we wanted, and tens of millions of people will join us and watch.

  • Pierce, Webber, Bosh headline basketball's 2021 Hall of Fame class

    A day after the induction of Class of 2020 honorees Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett — the greatest class in history — the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2021.

  • Stunning last-minute goalkeeper goal saves Liverpool's season

    Alisson Becker won Sunday's game against West Brom the the first goalkeeper goal in the 129-year history of Liverpool Football Club.

  • Former college DB thought he had a Falcons tryout. It was a hoax

    After texting with someone he thought was Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees, Juantarius Bryant was turned away from the team's facility this week. He was the victim of a hoax.

  • Rapper J. Cole makes Basketball Africa League debut with own music in warm-ups

    J. Cole is expected to play a handful of games for the Rwanda team.

  • Stanley Cup playoffs preview: Avalanche begin their high-tempo title march

    Welcome to the wild, wild West. This year pits three juggernauts and a recently-minted Cup winner in what should be the most fun first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • ‘Shitty ass season’ left Fred VanVleet doing lots of soul searching

    During his end of season availability, Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discussed what he learned about himself during a tumultuous season.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Sam Houston State wins FCS title on TD pass with 16 seconds left

    The 2020-21 college football season officially came to an end on Sunday.

  • Maxey leads 76ers past Magic 128-117 in meaningless finale

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey had 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and the Eastern Conference champion Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 128-117 on Sunday night in a meaningless regular-season finale. Philadelphia didn't play any of its usual starters after clinching the top spot in the East with Friday's victory over the Magic. Joel Embiid (illness), Ben Simmons (back), Tobias Harris (right knee), Seth Curry (right hip) and Danny Green (left hip) were all sidelined. Maxey picked up the slack, going 11 of 19 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, while making all five free throws. Paul Reed added 17 points and 12 rebounds. The Sixers finished 49-23 overall and 29-7 at home. They will host a first-round playoff series against the second team to emerge from the league's new play-in tournament. Cole Anthony scored a career-high 37 points for the injury-plagued Magic, who were without several key players. Orlando ended the season on a seven-game skid and finished 21-51. Philadelphia has the top seed for the first time since 2001, when Allen Iverson led the team to the NBA Finals. Those Sixers lost in five games to the Lakers, and Philadelphia hasn’t gotten past the East finals in 10 postseason appearances since. The Sixers will have home-court advantage at least until the NBA Finals. Their first-round opponent could be the Hornets, Pacers, Wizards or Celtics. Philadelphia went 11-1 against those teams in the regular season. Maxey showed why the 76ers made him the 21st overall pick in last year's draft, going 10 of 11 from the field and hitting all three of his 3-point attempts in the first half. The speedy point guard out of Kentucky provided a highlight when he flew down the lane for a two-handed dunk with 5 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter. Anthony, the 15th pick in the draft, made 10 of 25 shots and all 14 free-throw attempts. BIG ENERGY Embiid sat courtside while sporting the “Big Energy” chain in the first half. The 76ers have used the extremely large piece of jewelry as a reward among teammates during workouts. Embiid removed it after halftime. GOING GOOD Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers was asked before the game to sum up in a word what has made the 76ers so successful. “Honestly, good,” he said. “We’ve been very good all year; that’s why we’re the No. 1 seed. We’re a consistent defensive team, we’re a consistent offensive team, we move the ball, we play with pace, we hit the open guy, we’re executing better than we have. We’re a solid basketball team.” TIP-INS Magic: Sindarius Thornwell was ejected with 2:37 left in the third period for a Flagrant-2 foul on Reed. ... Wendell Carter Jr. (left eye abrasion) and Terrence Ross (back spasms) didn’t play. … Michael Carter-Williams (left ankle sprain), James Ennis III (sore right calf), Markelle Fultz (torn left ACL), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery), Chuma Okeke (left ankle sprain) and Otto Porter Jr. (left foot pain) were inactive. ... Anthony’s previous career high was 24 points. 76ers: Matisse Thybulle (swelling left hand) missed his fourth straight game. ... Alex Trindle, a 23-year-old 76ers fan, rang the ceremonial Liberty Bell before the game. In a tweet that went viral and drew the attention of the team, Trindle wore a 76ers hoodie while ringing a bell after completing six months of chemotherapy on April 28. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Aaron Bracy, The Associated Press

  • Hawks head to playoffs after 124-95 rout of woeful Rockets

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Onyeka Okongwu set career highs with 21 points and 14 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks headed to the playoffs on a roll with a 124-95 rout of the woeful Houston Rockets in the regular-season finale Sunday night. The Hawks went with a makeshift lineup after their Eastern Conference playoff spot was locked in before taking the court. Okongwu, the No. 6 pick in the draft, posted his second career double-double. Seven other players scored in double figures to lead Atlanta's second-biggest win of the season, surpassed only by a 135-103 triumph over Phoenix on May 5. New York clinched the fourth seed and home-court advantage in the first round against the fifth-seeded Hawks with a 96-92 victory over Boston. The Knicks beat the Hawks on the tiebreaker with three straight wins over Atlanta during the regular season. Both teams finished 41-31, breaking long playoff droughts. Atlanta sat starters Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic, in addition to top sub Danilo Gallinari. Trae Young and John Collins only played in the first half. It didn't matter against the woeful Rockets, who went into full rebuilding mode when they dealt James Harden to Brooklyn in January. Atlanta raced away from Houston in the second quarter and led 72-54 at halftime as Collins scored 15 points, De'Andre Hunter added 13 and Young 10. Young played long enough to dish out nine assists, as well. Houston finished 17-55, the worst record in the league and its most dismal season since a 14-68 campaign in 1982-83. D.J. Augustin and Armoni Brooks each scored 18 points to lead the injury-ravaged Rockets, who dressed only nine players. The Hawks, on the other hand, pulled off a remarkable turnaround under interim coach Nate McMillan. He led the team to a 27-11 record after Lloyd Pierce was fired with Atlanta mired at 14-20. TIP-NS Rockets: After a six-game winning streak that boosted their record to 10-9 on Feb. 1, the Rockets managed only seven victories in their last 53 games — a .132 winning percentage. Hawks: Hunter got his first start since Jan. 29. He has battled a lingering right knee injury and played for just the fifth time in the last 53 games, but it looks like he's ready to contribute in the playoffs after going more than 24 minutes. ... Won their 11th straight game at State Farm Arena. ... Capela became the first Atlanta player to lead the league in rebuilding (14.3 per game) since Dikeme Mutombo in 1999-2000. ... Mutombo watched the game from a courtside seat. UP NEXT Rockets: Looking forward to the NBA draft. Hawks: Heading to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The best-of-seven series against the Knicks will open next weekend at Madison Square Garden. ___ Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Paul Newberry, The Associated Press

  • SNL hilariously recreates 'The Last Dance' quarters scene with Michael Jordan's security guard

    Keegan-Michael Key and Heidi Gardner took on the quarters scene from "The Last Dance."

  • Durant, Irving power Nets past Cavs for No. 2 seed in East

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant had 23 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets took the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-109 on Sunday night. Kyrie Irving added 17 points and joined an elite list of shooters for the Nets, who will open the playoffs next weekend against either Boston or Washington. They meet Tuesday in the play-in tournament to determine the No. 7 seed. Durant made his first eight shots, one of them a dunk to finish one of the highlight plays of the season, to bounce back nicely from a 4-for-17 outing Saturday. It was a strong finale to his first season back after missing 2019-20 while recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon. The Nets rested James Harden after he played the last two games following an 18-game absence with a right hamstring strain. That meant Brooklyn finished the regular season with just eight appearances from its Big Three, going 6-2. But the Nets still managed to finish 48-24, holding off Milwaukee for the No. 2 seed and setting a franchise record for the most games over .500 at any point in a season. Collin Sexton scored 16 points but was ejected midway through the third quarter for a flagrant foul against Durant. Durant was originally called for the foul, but replay showed Sexton elbowed Durant in the face on his drive, so the call was changed to a Flagrant 2, which carries an automatic ejection. Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade had 18 points for the Cavaliers, who sat Kevin Love and a number of other players in their 13th loss in the last 14 games of a 22-50 season. Irving shot 7 for 11 from the field and 3 for 3 from 3-point range. He finished at 50.6% overall, 40.2% from behind the arc and 92.2% on free throws, becoming the ninth player to finish a 50/40/90 season. Nets coach Steve Nash did it four times and Durant did it once. The Nets avoided getting swept in the series. The Cavaliers won both meetings in January, including a 147-135 double-overtime victory on Jan. 20 in the first game Durant, Harden and Irving played together. The Nets led 67-56 at halftime, with their final basket coming on the play that had fans and players out of their seats. Blake Griffin grabbed a loose ball out of the air and in one motion threw it behind his back ahead to Irving, who passed it ahead to James. James tossed it high off the backboard for a sprinting Durant to slam down. TIP-INS Cavaliers: Darius Garland sat out after returning from a seven-game absence with a sprained left ankle to play Friday against Washington. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the Cavs wanted the guard to go into the offseason healthy and focus on getting better and not rehab. ... Ending a season in which team outings were largely impossible because of coronavirus protocols, Bickerstaff said the Cavs had an outdoor rooftop dinner in Brooklyn. Nets: Brooklyn finished 18-3 at home against the East. ... James had 14 points and Jeff Green scored 13. FOR THE FRO The Nets played a video tribute for Jarrett Allen in his first game in Brooklyn since being dealt to Cleveland in January as part of the multiteam deal for Harden. He got a warm ovation when the starting lineups were announced and some fans chanted his name when he shot free throws in the first quarter. Brian Mahoney, The Associated Press