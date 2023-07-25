'Zoey 102': Jamie Lynn Spears Makes a Wild Wedding Entrance — and Nearly Crashes into the Bride! (Exclusive)

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's 'Zoey 102' premiere on Paramount+, Zoey Brooks and her wedding date nearly destroy an entire wedding weekend before it even starts

Paramount+

Jamie Lynn Spears' Zoey Brooks is unintentionally causing shenanigans in Zoey 102.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming Paramount+ movie, which premieres Thursday, Zoey is set to head to the wedding of her former classmates Quinn Pensky (Erin Sanders) and Logan Reese (Matthew Underwood). Unbeknownst to the soon-to-be-newlyweds and their guests, Zoey's handsome "date" Todd (Dean Geyer) is an actor she hired to pose as her new beau — and he's taking his role very seriously.

"Would you mind calling me Hugo from now on? It just helps me stay in character," asks Todd, who is behind the wheel as Zoey sits beside him in the passenger seat. "Now please, let me take my moment before."

Paramount+

As Todd — ahem — Hugo continues his breathing exercises, Zoey rolls her eyes at him before returning her attention to the road. All of a sudden, she notices that the pair are heading straight for all wedding guests, including the future newlyweds and their pal Michael (Christopher Massey).

"What's up with that car?" asks Logan, as Todd and a panicked Zoey inch closer to the wedding guests.

Zoey repeatedly attempts to get Todd's attention, calling him by his actual name to do so. But he counters, "I don't know anyone named Todd."

Paramount+

Todd only slams on the brakes upon hearing shrieks from Zoey and the other attendees. Fortunately for everyone — especially the bride and groom — no one is harmed.

But to her former classmates' shock, it's Zoey who identifies herself as one of the troublemakers in the car, stepping out of the sports vehicle in a rather glamorous reveal.

"What's up?" she says to her pals.

Paramount+

Zoey 102 arrives 15 years after Zoey 101 wrapped on Nickelodeon in 2008 after four seasons. The upcoming movie sees Zoey and many of her fellow PCA classmates reunite to attend Quinn and Logan's wedding. And while there, she ends up seeing her high school flame Chase Matthews (Sean Flynn), leading her to reminisce over the past further amid her currently rocky personal life.



Abby Wilde (Stacey Dillsen) and Jack Salvatore (Mark Del Figgalo) also return to star in the film alongside newcomers Thomas Lennon, Owen Thiele, Audrey Whitby and Zach Zagoria.

Zoey 102 premieres Thursday on Paramount+.

Read the original article on People.