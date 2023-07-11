‘Zoey 101’ Star Alexa Nikolas Says An Adult Jonah Hill Assaulted Her When She Was 16

Alexa Nikolas and Jonah Hill in 2008, the year of the alleged incident.

Alexa Nikolas and Jonah Hill in 2008, the year of the alleged incident.

Another woman is coming forward with accusations against Jonah Hill.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In a series of tweets published over the weekend, “Zoey 101” alum Alexa Nikolas, 31, said that the “Superbad” star lured her away from a party and assaulted her when she was 16 and Hill was 24. (Nikolas didn’t mention the year of the party or Hill’s age in her tweets. But she does mention her age when the alleged incident occurred, suggesting that the party happened sometime in 2008.)

Nikolas’ accusations come in the wake of Hill’s ex-girlfriend, surfer Sarah Brady, publicly sharing a series of text exchanges with the “21 Jump Street” star in which he exhibits “emotionally abusive” behavior. Nikolas noted in a tweet that she felt Brady’s actions were “admirable” and the athlete inspired her to come forward.

🧵After reading Sarah Brady’s admirable post about #JonahHill I just gotta say when I was 16 I got invited to a house party at #justinlongs house where he was living with some lame predator actor from CSI Miami. I’ll look up the name later and find him. — Alexa Nikolas (@alexanikolas__) July 9, 2023

Nikolas alleged that she and a friend — who she said was “also 16 or 17” — were at a party at “Barbarian” actor Justin Long’s home. She accused Long and his roommate at the time, “CSI: Miami” actor Jonathan Togo, of purposely getting her and her friend drunk and that they were “all aware I was 16.”

Nikolas wrote that she was pretty intoxicated once Hill arrived at the party.

“We were all pretty wasted because of course the predators were feeding us minors a bunch of alcohol,” she wrote.

Nikolas recalled asking Hill for “a cig” at one point in the night. She said he told her that if she wanted one, she’d have to go with him to his car “right outside” to get one because he didn’t want to go outside “all alone.” She said she and Hill then went to the car to retrieve the cigarettes from the front seat of his car. But she said Hill never gave her a cigarette — “which I thought was weird,” she wrote.

“And then as we walked back to the door I asked him for it and he said nothing,” Nikolas wrote. “But slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat. I was so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside.”

#JonahHill didn’t hand me the cig which I thought was weird and then as we walked back to the door I asked him for it and he said nothing but slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat. I was so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside. — Alexa Nikolas (@alexanikolas__) July 9, 2023

Nikolas also accused Togo of having sex with her drunk and underage friend, writing that the actor was “sleeping [with] *aka assaulting a minor*” during the party.

Story continues

She also blasted Long for creating an environment in which minors could be taken advantage of by older men. She compared Long to his character in “Barbarian,” AJ Gilbride — an actor who is fired from a television series over allegations that he raped his co-star.

“Hey Justin Long I find it interesting you being in Barbarian as a predator,” Nikolas tweeted. “It must have been weird playing some of your friends. You knew your roommate was assaulting a minor under your own roof. You let it happen. Eek. I hope you regret it now.”

She added in a follow-up tweet:

“Also #justinlong why the fuck did you have children at your house late night? Ew.”

HuffPost has reached out to Hill and Togo for comment.

A representative for Long told HuffPost that the “Galaxy Quest” actor had “no knowledge” of the incident.

“This is the first time Justin has been made aware of this situation that allegedly happened nearly two decades ago. While Justin is sympathetic to any and all victims of any abuse, the simple fact remains he has no knowledge of what may or may not have happened concerning Ms. Nikolas,” his representative said.

Nikolas said in another tweetthat she was sharing this information because she has been “traumatized by men in hollywood” and “Things have to change.” (She also had disparaging words for the people behind “Family Guy,” a show she worked on for an episode in 2011, though she didn’t offer any other context.)

“This type of predatory behavior was hyper normalized when I was a kid. I’m proud to see women standing up to abusive men now. Bad ASS!” she wrote.

This type of predatory behavior was hyper normalized when I was a kid. I’m proud to see women standing up to abusive men now. Bad ASS! — Alexa Nikolas (@alexanikolas__) July 9, 2023

Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.