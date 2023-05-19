Zoey 101 cast return in first look at reunion movie Zoey 102

Dana Hawley/Paramount+

A first look at Zoey 101 reunion movie Zoey 102 has been released.

The sequel to the teen series was confirmed earlier this year, with Jamie Lynn Spears returning to the role of Zoey Brooks.

The Paramount+ movie will see many of the Pacific Coast Academy alumni reuniting for a wedding in the present day.

They include Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky), Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews), Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese), Christopher Massey (Michael Barret), Abby Wilde (Stacey Dillsen) and Jack Salvatore (Mark Del Figgalo).

We now have a proper first look at the cast back in action, including Jamie Lynn as Zoey, while it's also been confirmed that Glee's Dean Geyer, Theater Camp's Owen Thiele and Reno 911's Thomas Lennon have joined the cast.

Zoey 102 is set to be directed by Nancy Hower, with a screenplay by Monica Sherer and Madeline Whitby.

Speaking previously about returning to the role, which she originally played between 2005 and 2008, Spears said: "I’m beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love.

"As an executive producer, it’s been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon."

One person that won't be back is original star Austin Butler, who revealed earlier this year that he wasn't asked to return as James Garrett.

"I'm so grateful for all those stepping stones that I had throughout my career. Zoey 101 was a big turning point for me, because it was the first time I was ever a series regular on a show, so I got to be part of an entire season," he said.

Zoey 102 is set to be released on Paramount+ this summer.

