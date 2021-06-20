Zoe Williams shares more details from ‘beautiful’ birth of first child

This Morning doctor Zoe Williams has told how her baby son made a surprisingly quick entrance.

The 41-year-old TV regular welcomed Lisbon Lion Williams-McKay with her partner Stuart McKay three weeks ago.

The child, who weighed 8lb, arrived before the midwife was able to reach their south London home.

Zoe Williams and partner Stuart McKay (Hello! magazine/PA)

Williams told Hello! magazine: “I had planned on a home birth, but as it turned out, there wasn’t much choice because he came quite quickly.

“It was a beautiful moment when Stuart and I were facing each other in the (birthing) pool, we looked down and he was there in the water.

“I picked him up and we had five minutes where we held him, before even checking if he was a girl or boy.”

McKay said: “There were two of us, then all of a sudden there were three of us, just as nature intended.

“It sounds stressful but the reality was far from it. Zoe was incredible and I had complete confidence everything would be okay.”

The couple also explained how their meeting in a bar in Lisbon, Portugal, 20 months ago prompted their child’s name.

“We had picked out the name Lisbon very early in our relationship, before he was even conceived,” said Williams.

She plans to take a year off from her work as an NHS GP but hopes to return to This Morning sooner.

She said: “This Morning is such a family. Lisbon is a well-behaved baby so far, so I’d love to bring him in and introduce him to the team.”

Read the full interview in Hello! magazine, out now.