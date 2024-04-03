Zoe Saldaña and Husband Marco Perego Reveal Code Word They Use for Sex Around the House

"He just found a way to call sexy time 'playing Legos naked,'" Zoe Saldaña shared of her husband of 10 years, Marco Perego

The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean Drew Barrymore, Zoe Saldaña and Margo Perego

Zoe Saldaña and her husband Marco Perego are sharing their code word for "sexy time."

During Saldaña and Perego's appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show April 3, the couple, both 45, revealed what they tell their three sons when they want to escape for some romantic fun.

"The question is, are you comfortable enough to nude bowl? Because we had a story in the news about people starting this nude bowling club and I didn't know that the world needed that," Barrymore, 49, asked the couple.

"No, never. We can try," Perego said. "We play Legos naked now."

"Oh God, he just found a way to call sexy time 'playing Legos naked,'" Saldaña clarified. "So then the boys, at least, our older ones caught on, and they were like, ‘Are you guys kissing? Are you guys gonna go play naked with your Legos?’ And we're like, ‘No, we're not going to do that.’ "



Victor Chavez/Getty Zoe Saldaña and Margo Perego on Feb. 5, 2019

"Okay, that is the cutest thing ever," Barrymore responded.



Saldaña and Perego, who is from Italy, first met on a flight in 2013. The pair went public with their relationship at the premiere of her movie Star Trek: Into Darkness and married later that year. They welcomed twin sons Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio Perego-Saldaña in November 2014 and their younger son, Zen Anton Hilario Perego-Saldaña, in December 2016.



Saldaña also spoke to how Perego cares for her after Barrymore noticed him asking her if she felt "comfortable" during their interview. "It feels lovely — I have to say there were for many years when we first got married, it was hard for me to accept it because there's a part of us and women, you know, if our hearts have been broken before where we self-sabotage a lot," she said, adding that she also makes sure to "[ask] him if he's comfortable" too.



Araya Doheny/WireImage Zoe Saldaña and Marco Perego on June 14, 2015

Elsewhere during the couple's appearance on Barrymore's morning talk show, Saldaña and Perego dished on their matching tattoos of each other.

"His is better," Saldaña shared, after the program displayed a photo of Perego's tattoo bearing Saldaña's likeness on his arm. She noted that people frequently mistake her tattoo of him, placed on her torso, for an image of Jesus Christ.

"Whenever I get undressed around people, they're like, ‘Are you very religious?’ I'm like, ‘No, why?' " she said. "It’s like, ‘Well because you have a portrait of Jesus,’ and I'm like, ‘No, that's my husband.’ "



