Zoe Lister-Jones Comes Out as Queer After Her Divorce

Lister-Jones opened up to 'The Hollywood Reporter' at the Spirit Awards on Sunday about her new romance

JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Zoe Lister-Jones (left) and Sammi Cohen at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Feb. 25, 2024 in Santa Monica, California

Zoe Lister-Jones has come out as queer following her divorce.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Spirit Awards on Sunday, Lister-Jones opened up about the new romance in her life after she attended the event with the special person.

“I’m here, I’m queer, I have some fear but I’m working through it,” she told the outlet as she revealed her new relationship with filmmaker Sammi Cohen.

This comes after her divorce from artist and filmmaker Daryl Wein, to whom she was married from 2013 to 2022.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Zoe Lister with ex-husband Daryl Wein on June 20, 2021 in New York City

Meanwhile, Lister-Jones’ Slip series - which she created, co-executive produced and played the role of Mae Cannon - was nominated for an award at the Spirit Awards. The star also opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about the event’s gender-neutral acting categories.

“I’m so grateful to Film Independent for really being pioneers in that area,” she said. “All award shows should follow in their footsteps and make categories genderless,” adding, “I’m dating a nonbinary person.”

“I’m friends with so many nonbinary people,” Lister-Jones continued. “And I think that without really shifting the paradigm in a larger way, it’s closing a lot of doors for really important voices.”

Michael Tullberg/Getty Zoe Lister-Jones (left) and Sammi Cohen at the 28th annual Art Directors Guild Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Feb. 10, 2024 in Hollywood

“They’re an amazing filmmaker in their own right,” Lister-Jones said of Cohen, who directed Netflix’s You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, as well as Hulu’s Crush.

“The Independent Spirit Awards is about independence of spirit. It’s about defying categorization. It’s about defying formula,” Lister-Jones continued. “It’s also where I’ve been recognized for my work this awards season, and so I’m really proud to be here on many fronts, in terms of my work and also where I’m at in my life.”

Meanwhile, The Craft: Legacy director celebrate Pride Month last June by sharing a snap of herself in a bikini with the caption, “queer ultimatum #happypride.”

