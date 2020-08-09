Zoe Kravitz Scorches Hulu For Lack Of Diversity After Her Series 'High Fidelity' Is Cancelled

Zoe Kravitz has slammed Hulu for its lack of on-screen diversity after the company cancelled her rom-com series “High Fidelity” this week after a single season.

After posting a photo and farewells to the cast and fans of the series, Kravitz added sarcastically in another comment: “It’s cool. At least hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. oh wait.”

“Rob was robbed,” singer Moses Sumney wrote in a post to Kravitz, referring to the lead character. “This show was so heartwarming and captured the voice of (dare I say) a generation so acutely. Y’all wrote the hell out of it. I’m sad to not discover what happens next! But grateful for all the melancholic joy it gave.”

“High Fidelity” was based on the 1995 Nick Hornby book and the 2000 film starring John Cusack as Rob about the life and loves of the owner of a record store. Lisa Bonet, Kravitz’s mom, played one of Rob’s infatuations.

Kravitz, who played Rob — short for Robyn — was also “High Fidelity’s” executive producer.

Deadline noted that Hulu recently added “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” — featuring a largely Black cast — Ramy Youssef’s “Ramy,” and “Love, Victor” featuring a Latinx star. But all the leads are male.

Related...

Zoë Kravitz Cast As Catwoman In 'The Batman'

Zoe Kravitz Brings The Gloves And The Glamour In Peachy SAG Awards Look

Armie Hammer Had An Epic Response To Zoë Kravitz's Peachy Impeachment Post For Trump

Zoe Kravitz Finally Shares Wedding Photos, And They're Worth The Wait

'Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Finally Gives Bonnie Her Due

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.