Zoe Kravitz Claims She Was Turned Down For A Different 'Batman' Role Because She Was Too 'Urban'

Jade Biggs
·2 min read
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

If you've been on social media at all as of late, you'll have no doubt seen the trailer for the newest Batman adaption that was released just last week. The Batman stars Twilight's Robert Pattinson in the lead role, as well as Big Little Lies' Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman aka Selina Kyle. But, this isn't the first time Kravitz has tried to make a name for herself in the DC Universe, as she recently revealed she previously auditioned for The Dark Knight Rises, however, she claims she was turned down for the role due to the colour of her skin.

Speaking to The Observer, the 33-year-old recalled auditioning for Christopher Nolan's second instalment of The Dark Knight series, alleging that the reason she didn't get a part in the movie is because she was too 'urban' – a term that has stereotypically been used to refer to Black people.

'Being a woman of colour and being an actor, and being told at that time that I wasn’t able to read because of the colour of my skin, and the word "urban" being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment,' she said. 'I don’t know if it came directly from Chris Nolan. I think it was probably a casting director of some kind, or a casting director’s assistant.'

Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

Although the High Fidelity star didn't reveal which role she was hoping to play in The Dark Knight Rises, back in 2015 during an interview with Nylon magazine, she did point out that she: 'Couldn’t get an audition for a small role they were casting because they weren’t "going urban".'

On the topic of how she has handled being a woman of colour in Hollywood, the actor opened up about whether her parents – Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet – gave her 'the talk' to prepare her. 'They never warned me or anything,' she told The Observer. 'I think they were more focused on trying to make sure I understood that despite the colour of my skin I should be able to act or dress or do whatever it is I want to do.'

Because of that, she says she's strategic when it comes to the roles she takes on, purposefully passing over those that focus solely on race. 'At one point, all the scripts that were being sent [to her agent] were about the first Black woman to make a muffin or something,' she recalled. 'Even though those stories are important to tell, I also want to open things up for myself as an artist.'

ELLE UK has reached out to Warner Bros. Pictures for comment.

