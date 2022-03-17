Zoe Celebrates One Year In Partnership With Financial Times Top 300 Investment Advisory Firm, TCI Wealth Advisors

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoe, a leading wealth platform recently recognized as one of Fast Company's most innovative companies in the world, announced one year in partnership with another award-winning RIA. TCI Wealth Advisors joined the Zoe Network in late 2020 after being vetted by Zoe's meticulous due diligence process. Since then, clients have been able to connect with TCI advisors through the Zoe Platform.

TCI Wealth Advisors has over three decades of experience providing high-quality financial advice. In 1990, the firm was founded to ensure every client they worked with had a successful investment experience. Their approach is unique, taking into account not only the client's assets but also their behavior. TCI Wealth Advisors service over 2,300 clients nationwide for whom they manage $3.2 billion in investable assets. The firm has been selected as a winner for several industry awards, including Financial Times Top 300 Investment Advisors in the US and Financial Advisor Top 700 RIAs.

Their team of financial advisors has years of experience delivering customized financial solutions that harmonize with what clients value the most. Their wealth management approach encompasses investment guidance and advice in estate planning, tax management, and wealth transfer & preservation. In this way, they offer clients comprehensive expertise throughout the process of understanding, designing, and implementing their financial plans.

TCI operates under the philosophy that a "one-size-fits-all" approach to achieving goals and dreams is a sure recipe for disaster. Instead, they understand the importance of creating personalized plans for each client. TCI advisors help clients understand that wealth will not happen overnight but gradually when guided by solid strategy.

"While making dreams come true is at times related to luck, in most cases, it is the result of a well-thought-out plan. Working together with Zoe has enabled us to help more people nationwide achieve those dreams through thoughtful and tailored financial plans," said Art Tellez, COO at TCI Wealth Advisors.

Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA®, Zoe's Founder & CEO, said, "There are many emotions attached to investing. TCI Wealth Advisors understand this by supporting and guiding each client thoughtfully. Ultimately preventing them from having poor investment experiences. The fact that they take the time and effort to do this for each of their clients is a reassurance that having them in our platform is in the clients' best interest."

About Zoe

Zoe was founded with one mission: to accelerate wealth creation through exceptional client experience and innovative technology. The company's human experts, alongside powerful technology, remove the friction from the process of finding and hiring a financial advisor. Through Zoe's Platform, you will be matched with Zoe-Certified Financial Advisors across the United States, based on your unique financial situation and objectives. Zoe's thoughtfully curated Network of interest-aligned financial advisors includes only the top 5% in the country.

Contact: press@zoefin.com

