Zoe Ball shares health update as she misses BBC Radio 2 breakfast show

Zoe Ball (Dave Benett)

BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball has revealed she won’t be hosting her regular breakfast show after contracting Covid-19.

The beloved broadcaster, 52, informed her social media followers on Sunday (January 29) that Vernon Kay would be stepping in for her in light of her ill-health.

Taking to Twitter, Ball shared an image of herself with a germ emoji over her face alongside Rylan Clark and Kay and wrote: “So I’ve got covid… But good news is ya man @vernonkay is looking after y’all @BBCRadio2. Back soon.”

After sharing the news, Clark commented: “Noooooooooo,” while Kay, 48, confirmed that he would be taking over the airwaves following Ball’s absence.

“Couple of mornings on @BBCRadio2 coming up!!” he tweeted. “Get well quickly @ZoeTheBall 5am wake up’s play havoc with the eye bags!! See you tomorrow from 6.30AM.”

The I’m A Celeb alum is no stranger to the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, having previously covered for Ball when she has been absent.

Kay previously hosted on BBC Radio 1 in 2004 for eight years and went on to have his own show on Radio X from 2015 to 2017.

The Bolton native has presented various television shows for ITV, including All Star Family Fortunes, Just the Two of Us, Beat the Star, The Whole 19 Yards, Splash!, and often steps in to host This Morning when Friday host Dermot O’Leary is absent.

After sharing her health woes, Ball’s tweet was inundated with messages of well wishes from listeners.

One listener commented: “Will miss your cheery voice on my 93 mile drive every morning. Love Vernon too so will be tuning in as usual. Get well soon lovely”.

“Zoe, I hope you are feeling better soon, rest up, drink plenty and know we are all wishing you well. Vernon have a great time x,” another penned.

A third wrote: “Get better soon @ZoeTheBall but loving that @vernonkay standing in…need your own show on @BBCRadio2 as you are terrific!”