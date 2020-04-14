Zoe Ball, Matt Baker and more sign up for BBC coronavirus telethon

Photo credit: BBC

From Digital Spy

The One Show's Matt Baker, Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two's Zoe Ball and more have been announced as the presenters of BBC One's The Big Night In, a brand new telethon designed to raise money for communities during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In short, it's like another Comic/Sport Relief or Children in Need, which are always fun, not to mention important.

Unlike those telethons, which gather loads of celebrities into one studio (or on Graham Norton's sofa), The Big Night In will follow social distancing guidelines and feature celebrities like Gary Barlow, Peter Kay, Catherine Tate and more taking part from home.

Photo credit: BBC

More famous faces will be announced in the coming weeks, but Sir Lenny Henry, Top Gear's Paddy McGuinness and Davina McCall have currently been confirmed as well.

The money raised by The Big Night In will be split between Children in Need and Comic Relief, who will use it to support local charities. You don't need to wait until the telethon to donate, you can do it now.

Photo credit: Mike Marsland - Getty Images

This special event comes just one month after the British public raised an incredible £40,540,355 when Tom Allen, Maya Jama, Gary Lineker, Emma Willis and Rylan Clark-Neal hosted Sport Relief from dock10 in Salford.

Over the US, Lady Gaga has announced the fundraiser One World: Together at Home, which has already raised more than $35 million for relief efforts and got Apple's Tim Cook to donate a whole lot more live on air.

The Big Night In will air live on Thursday, April 23 from 7pm-10pm on BBC One and the iPlayer.

