There are dinosaur chicken nuggets, frosted animal cookies, and Teddy Grahams, but there is truly no animal-shaped nosh like Goldfish, the salty, crispy cracker brand with "smiles" listed as the very first ingredient on its packaging. The genesis of Goldfish crackers stands as a testament to creativity, nostalgia, and love. In 1958, Swiss businessman Oscar J. Kambly invented Goldfischli, a snack he gave his wife for her birthday. Kambly found inspiration in the stars, specifically, the zodiac sign of his beloved — Pisces.

Pisces, a water sign ruled by Neptune, is most commonly represented by a pair of fish swimming in opposite directions. Embodying the fluidity and duality of the constellation, Kambly chose the fish shape as the perfect embodiment of his wife's Piscean essence. However, Kambly's ingenuity did not stop at astrological symbolism. The baker delved further into the significance of the goldfish, discovering the carp's status as a harbinger of good luck. In many cultures, the goldfish is revered for its association with growth, happiness, and prosperity. By infusing this meaning into the crackers' core, Kambly elevated his Goldfish to a charm of fortune.

Goldfish Crackers' Iconic Shape Pays Homage To The Pisces Symbol

colorful Goldfish crackers - Dee Dalasio/Shutterstock

Fast forward to the present, and Goldfish crackers have become a staple of grocery aisles and kitchen pantries. Now owned by Pepperidge Farm, the brand has maintained its allure for children and adults over the past several decades. The enduring popularity of Goldfish crackers can be attributed to several factors. For instance, the crackers' fun design, initially a tangible expression of adoration, taps into a universal appetite for whimsy. (Who doesn't love playing with their food?) Their irresistible crunch and diverse flavors add layers of sensory delight, transforming snacktime into a palate-satisfying adventure. Moreover, the company's commitment to quality ingredients like real cheddar cheese and plant-sourced food colorings has positioned the baked crackers as a wholesome choice that transcends age and societal boundaries.

With the help of clever marketing strategies, including an adorable mascot, memorable advertising, and interactive packaging, Goldfish crackers are entrenched in the collective consciousness. They have become more than just a satiating treat; They are an emblem of shared joy and simple pleasures. Goldfish crackers encapsulate the magic that can happen when devotion to our loved ones, innovation, and a sprinkle of celestial influence converge. For those who look to the skies for wisdom and comfort, Goldfish is an example of a product that can provide comfort beyond taste.

Read the original article on Mashed.