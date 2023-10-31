Zoë Kravitz's Huge Engagement Ring Reportedly Cost $300,000

For such a low-key couple, the ring is a showstopper.

Just a day after news dropped that Zoë Kravitz got engaged to Channing Tatum, the diamond pros at Steven Stone estimate her huge, shimmering diamond ring to cost about $300,000. Kravitz and Tatum debuted the sparkler at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party over the weekend, where she dressed as Rosemary Woodhouse from the 1968 horror classic Rosemary's Baby and he dressed as a man-sized baby with a fanny pack slung over one shoulder. According to the experts at Stephen Stone, the ring is a 7-carat cushion-cut diamond solitaire set in 18k yellow and blackened white gold.

"Zoë Kravitz is a style icon with a penchant for diamond jewelry, so it's no surprise that her engagement ring from Channing Tatum is a stunner," Zack Stone, Steven Stone's diamond expert, shared. "Made of 18k yellow and blackened white gold, the sparkler features a 7-carat cushion cut diamond in a solitaire setting. Considered to be an antique cut with a distinctive look, cushion cut diamonds are said to symbolize individuality, romance, adventure, and tradition — perfectly encapsulating Zoë's unique style."

He offered more info, including a unique detail that makes Kravitz's ring comfortable and instantly recognizable. The expert guesses that the ring comes from London jeweler Jessica McCormack, whom Kravitz has a long relationship with.



"Zoë's ring appears to be a button-back engagement ring, which is a type of ring that has a button-shaped metal piece at the back of the setting, allowing the center stone to sit comfortably on the skin," Stone added. "Button-back engagement rings are a signature design of Jessica McCormack, so it's highly likely that Channing bought Zoë's ring from the London-based jeweler — even more so as the actress has a running relationship with the brand, who are one of her favorites. I'd estimate Zoë's ring to be worth $300,000."

Tatum and Kravitz have been dating since 2021, after meeting on the set of the film Pussy Island, which marks her directorial debut. Since then, they've made appearances together at high-profile events, though they've managed to stay under the radar by arriving separately most of the time. However, it hasn't stopped them from gushing about one another in interviews, including Kravitz's profile with GQ, when she said that he is "just a wonderful human."



