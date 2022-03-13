Zoë Kravitz's 'The Batman' co-star Paul Dano crashes her 'SNL' hosting gig

Spoiler alert: The following post contains light spoilers for "The Batman."

Calling all cat(woman) lovers.

Zoë Kravitz's "The Batman" co-star Paul Dano crashed her "Saturday Night Live" episode this week and was almost as creepy as he was in the movie as Batman villain "The Riddler." Emphasis on almost.

In this week's "Please Don't Destroy" sketch, Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy get a woman cat for Kravitz (because she plays Catwoman in the new film – get it?). But when they're ready to gift the cat her way, they can't find her.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 23: (L-R) Andy Serkis, Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano and Jeffrey Wright attend "The Batman" special screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

The four spend most of the sketch searching for the cat (named Snuggle Bucket, obviously) in question, tearing the staffers' office apart. During their fervent search, they discover Dano hiding under their couch.

"Paul, what are you doing here?" Kravitz asks.

"I'm sorry, I've been living down there," Dano says. "I'm researching a new movie I'm doing. It's about three guys who suck." (Ouch!)

After finding (and losing again, before ultimately finding said cat), Dano slips back under the couch.

This wasn't the only Catwoman mention of the night. Catwoman served as the main focus of Kravitz's opening monologue. Kate McKinnon appears as another version of Catwoman and fires up the "cat signal," which prompts Ego Nwodim to show up as yet another Catwoman. Aidy Bryant arrives as well, though as more of a cat lady, while Chris Redd impersonates Katt Williams.

fire up the cat signal! 🐈‍⬛ pic.twitter.com/U78y9xDe53 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 13, 2022

Earlier in the night: "Saturday Night Live" gave us a sneak peek into what a meeting of TikTok creators might actually look like if it were held in person at the White House. The Biden administration reportedly briefed TikTok creators on national security earlier this week in light of the war in Ukraine.

Story continues

"I suggested it as a joke and then it actually happened," said Jen Psaki, played by Kate McKinnon.

Elsewhere this episode: 'SNL': Biden administration invites TikTok creators for summit at White House on Ukraine war

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'SNL': Zoë Kravitz's 'Batman' co-star Paul Dano crashes hosting gig