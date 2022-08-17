Zoë Kravitz is 'really grateful' Channing Tatum came into her life

Zoë Kravitz regrets her public critique about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

After the March ceremony, Kravitz shared an Instagram post of the bubblegum pink dress she wore for the red carpet, captioning the image: "Here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now."

When a commenter asked if Kravitz supported Smith's decision, prompted by his urge to defend wife Jada Pinkett Smith after she was the target of a joke Rock made about her bald head, "The Batman" actress responded: "nope." Kravitz has since then deleted the post.

"I’m torn about what to say right now, because I’m supposed to just talk about it; I have very complicated feelings around it," Kravitz said in an interview for WSJ. Magazine's fall 2022 women's fashion issue, published Tuesday. "I wish I had handled that differently. And that’s OK."

The social media backlash to Kravitz's post was fierce, though the "Big Little Lies" star isn't fazed about her internet approval rate, focusing instead on upcoming projects.

"I was reminded that I’m an artist. Being an artist is not about everybody loving you or everyone thinking you’re hot. It’s about expressing something that will hopefully spark a conversation or inspire people or make them feel seen," she said. "I think I’m in a place right now where I don’t want to express myself through a caption or a tweet. I want to express myself through art."

Kravitz, who is set to make her directorial debut with Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum-led "Pussy Island," said the internet is not a conducive place for discourse.

"It’s a scary time to have an opinion or to say the wrong thing or to make controversial art or statements or thoughts or anything," Kravitz said. "It’s mostly scary because art is about conversation. That should, in my opinion, always be the point. The internet is the opposite of conversation. The internet is people putting things out and not taking anything in."

Kravitz and Tatum, whose production company Free Association is working on the film, didn't know each before "Pussy Island."

"When we first met the movie was pretty different than its form now, but the themes were the same," Tatum said. All the iterations it has gone through were all pretty punk rock, to be honest."

Kravitz, who has been rumored to be dating Tatum, kept her comments about the actor to a minimum.

"Do I want to go into that? I guess what I’ll say is when you make things with people it’s a very sacred space, and when you’re compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you’re kind of sharing all of yourself,” Kravitz said. "I’m really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Zoë Kravitz on working with Channing Tatum, regrets Will Smith comment