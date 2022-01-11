Zoë Kravitz Tries to Solve a Violent Crime in Trailer for Steven Soderbergh's Thriller Kimi

Zoë Kravitz's latest film hits close to home.

The actress, 33, stars in Kimi as a voice-stream interpreter who believes she's heard a premeditated murder while intercepting in-home audio from Kimi, a voice service much like Amazon's Alexa.

As Kravitz's character attempts to alert the proper authorities to the violent crime she is rebuffed from everyone she meets, sending her down a dark path as she tries to investigate the crime herself.

"We're dealing with what sounds like premeditated murder. I think a woman might need help," she says. "How do I find out who she is?"

Her investigation soon earns her the attention of higher forces who aim to stop her from discovering the truth.

When asked by authorities if she made a copy of the audio, she says, "I emailed it to everyone I know this morning."

Kimi

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The film also stars Rita Wilson, Byron Bowers, Jaime Camil, Erika Christensen, Derek DelGaudio, Robin Givens, Charles Halford, Devin Ratray and Jacob Vargas.

Kimi is directed by Steven Soderbergh, whose films include the star-studded No Sudden Move and who is next returning for Magic Mike's Last Dance.

This is Kravitz's latest film following her series Big Little Lies and High Fidelity. The actress will next star as Catwoman in The Batman opposite Robert Pattinson.

Kimi will stream exclusively on HBO Max beginning on February 10, 2022.