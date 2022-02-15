Zoë Kravitz on Taking a Social Media Break After Met Gala Dress Backlash

Zoë Kravitz opened up about the backlash she received for her sheer metal mesh Yves Saint Laurent dress at the 2021 Met Gala and how it affected her. As a result, The Batman star had to take a hiatus from social media.

"The fact that people don’t think what they say affects a celebrity because you’re not a person to them is crazy,” Kravitz told Elle in a new interview. "I’m a human being. I want to f--king defend myself."

About a week after the Met Gala, Kravitz deleted all her Instagram photos and videos; she posted only once for the remainder of 2021. The criticism from the see-through gown had her questioning herself. "The fact that I’m like, ‘Should I have not worn that?’ No, I do what I want to do, and I make what I want to make, and if I’m now starting to be afraid of what other people are going to say or think, I’m no longer doing my job as an artist," she explained. "I’m not experiencing the world and putting that into art. I’m walking on eggshells. F--k that. So, I needed to take a minute."

Revisit Kravitz's YSL dress she wore at the Met Gala above.