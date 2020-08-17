Zoë Kravitz Put a Modern Twist on the Most Infamous '90s Trend

TheImageDirect Zoe Kravitz

We always knew the low-rise trend was on its way back, we just didn't know the form it would take until Zoë Kravitz stepped out over the weekend wearing the most modern twist on the infamous '90s look. Rather than donning a pair of thigh-hugging bell-bottoms or skinny cigarette pants, Kravitz turned heads in a pair of slouchy, tailored trousers that sat way south of the navel. A pretty massive (and chic) departure from the Limited Too jeans that sullied the style for us years ago.

The style is so out that it's become in again. Unfortunately, it's so out that it's also nearly impossible to shop for — high-waisted styles dominate online retailers and have become the de facto pant style. Upon closer inspection, though, it seems like Kravitz may not have opted for a traditional low-rise style at all, and is rather wearing a pair of cropped, oversized trousers that sit low at the hip. Did she steal a pair of beau Karl Glusman's suit pants or are these tricky trousers a yet-to-be-identified designer gem? Kravitz and her mystery persist.

If chopping up a pair of men's dress pants is a little too much DIY without any of the guarantee you'll end up looking like Kravitz, we've done the hard labor of rounding up the best low-rise pants you can actually find online in this here year 2020. Shop our favorites below.

