Zoë Kravitz is filing for divorce from husband Karl Glusman
Zoë Kravitz has filed for a divorce from husband Karl Glusman after 18 months of marriage, the Big Little Lies star's representative has confirmed.
In court papers obtained by People magazine, the 32-year-old actress filed for divorce from the 33-year-old Devs star on December 23, with Kravitz's rep subsequently confirming their split to the publication.
The former couple married in June 2019 at the Parisian townhouse of Kravitz's father, Lenny Kravitz, with guests including her famous mother Lisa Bonet, her stepfather Jason Momoa, and her BLL co-stars Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley.
Last summer, Kravitz celebrated her one year wedding anniversary by sharing a black and white photo of herself in Glusman's arms on their big day, and adding the caption: "One year."
The star wore a ballerina-inspired wedding gown with white ballet pumps.
The actor had previously shared images of Kravitz in her second outfit their wedding reception, in which she wore white structured corset with a long slinky skirt which sat low on her hips. He called his post "The best part 2019".
Glusman also marked their wedding anniversary last year by posting a tribute to his "best friend" Kravitz on Instagram, writing the message: "One year. Not the year we expected... but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything. I love you. More than anything."
He continued: "You’re my best friend... you crack me up and you melt my heart... you call me out on my bulls— and you challenge me to grow... I love you for that. And I’ll do anything and everything for you until the day I die. Now let's go save the world @zoeisabellakravitz."
Kravitz, who will star as Catwoman in the upcoming Batman movie, recently revealed that she gets "offended" when people ask invasive questions about her baby plans.
"A lot of people ask the question, ‘When are you gonna have a baby?’ Or say things like, ‘When’s the baby?’ And I really get offended by people assuming that’s something that I have to do because society says so,: Kravitz said on the podcast Armchair Expert.
"Right now, I'm certainly not in a place where I think I'm able to do that just because of work and also just, man, I don't know, I like my free time," Kravitz explained. "Karl has his own career and needs to focus on that, but we’ve been together for a few years now, and we know where we are."
In need of some at-home inspiration? Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for skincare and self-care, the latest cultural hits to read and download, and the little luxuries that make staying in so much more satisfying.
You Might Also Like