Zoë Kravitz Confirmed This '90s Hairstyle Isn't Going Away Anytime Soon

Zoe Kravitz

Just like chunky highlights and claw clips, double face-framing tendrils from the '90s have made a comeback — and aren't going away anytime soon. At least if Zoë Kravitz has anything to say about it.

On Wednesday night, the actress made an appearance on The Tonight Show, and made what once was a major hair no-no look cool again. Dressed in a tiny black cropped turtleneck and matching wide-leg trousers, Zoë pulled her dark tresses up into a tight, slicked-back bun and left two skinny pieces of hair on both of her cheekbones. She paired the look with black suede slingback pumps and double hoop earrings on each lobe.

The nostalgic hairstyle was originally the go-to look for coming-of-age pop stars and actresses in the late '90s and early '00s, and it was recently revived by throwback-loving celebs (Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Dua Lipa) the past couple of years. It continues to resurface every now and again, but Zoë's seemingly determined that the style doesn't disappear. In fact, just last week, she drew attention to her jawline yet again by adding two tiny face-framing braids to her hair while posing on a balcony in Paris ahead of the global Batman tour.

Now, that what we call commitment.