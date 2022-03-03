Zoë Kravitz Confirmed This '90s Hairstyle Isn't Going Away Anytime Soon

Alicia Brunker
·1 min read
Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz

Just like chunky highlights and claw clips, double face-framing tendrils from the '90s have made a comeback — and aren't going away anytime soon. At least if Zoë Kravitz has anything to say about it.

On Wednesday night, the actress made an appearance on The Tonight Show, and made what once was a major hair no-no look cool again. Dressed in a tiny black cropped turtleneck and matching wide-leg trousers, Zoë pulled her dark tresses up into a tight, slicked-back bun and left two skinny pieces of hair on both of her cheekbones. She paired the look with black suede slingback pumps and double hoop earrings on each lobe.

Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz

The nostalgic hairstyle was originally the go-to look for coming-of-age pop stars and actresses in the late '90s and early '00s, and it was recently revived by throwback-loving celebs (Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Dua Lipa) the past couple of years. It continues to resurface every now and again, but Zoë's seemingly determined that the style doesn't disappear. In fact, just last week, she drew attention to her jawline yet again by adding two tiny face-framing braids to her hair while posing on a balcony in Paris ahead of the global Batman tour.

Now, that what we call commitment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'I'm OK with getting older': Looking back at Jon Bon Jovi's career as the rocker turns 60

    It's a big one for Jon Bon Jovi as he turns 60 years old on March 2. Here is a look at his career from humble beginnings to decades of music making.

  • Khloé Kardashian Wows in Shiny Skintight Romper and Big Hair — See the Photos!

    "Slippery when wet," Khloé Kardashian captioned a carousel of sultry Instagram snaps

  • Fans Have Swarmed Hulu's Kardashians Instagram Page Asking Where Scott Disick Is

    Fans are upset over Scott Disick not being in the new trailer for The Kardashians, as a source says he's basically like a "ghost" on the new Hulu show.

  • 20 Incredible Throwback Photos of Rocker Jon Bon Jovi

    Bon Jovi sure lived up to his song title, "Wild In The Streets"! We wouldn't be surprised if this photo came up when you searched for "'80s Rocker" in the dictionary. In 1984, Jon Bon Jovi's band, which took its name from their frontman, released their first single, "Runaway." We'd absolutely be running away from home if it meant Bon Jovi was waiting for us ... Where can we sign up to become a citizen of the United States of Bon Jovi?

  • Zoë Kravitz brings Catwoman to the red carpet in feline-inspired look: 'To die for'

    "Zoë Kravitz was carved by the gods."

  • Jon Bon Jovi's Cutest Family Pictures Over the Years

    Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Hurley have four kids together: Stephanie, 28, Jesse, 27, Jake, 19, and Romeo, 17. Jon Bon Jovi had his entire family by his side for his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in April 2018. The singer snapped a selfie with his son Jesse as they attended a game at Notre Dame Stadium in November 2019.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • Has the Raptors' 'big ball' philosophy worked?

    Amit Mann is joined by Mark Schindler to discuss what we've learned about the Raptors' big-ball lineup and where they need to make some changes. Listen to the Raptors conversation along with a look at the Eastern Conference on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Has much changed for the Oilers under Jay Woodcroft?

    With seven wins from 10 games, the move to Jay Woodcroft appears to have been wise.