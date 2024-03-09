Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Have Date Night at Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars Dinner

The couple posed alongside Dominic Sessa and Sharon Stone at the event celebrating 'Oppenheimer'

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum attend the Saint Laurent x Vanity Fair x NBCUniversal dinner

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are kicking off Oscars weekend with a date night!

Tatum, 43, and Kravitz, 35, attended the Saint Laurent pre-Oscars dinner and party on Friday night in Los Angeles in coordinated black outfits.

The Magic Mike star looked stylish in his all-black suit, while Kravitz made a statement by his side in a chic black floor-length halter gown. The dress featured a sheer skirt that showed off her legs.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum

The couple posed alongside Dominic Sessa and Sharon Stone at the event, for which the luxury fashion brand partnered with Vanity Fair and NBCUniversal to celebrate the Oscar-nominated movie Oppenheimer, which is the most-nominated film at the Academy Awards this year.

Guests including Sessa and Gwyneth Paltrow followed the night's all-black theme, while Stone, 64, stood out wearing a brown leather jacket over black tights.

Also in attendance were Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Casey Affleck, Hailey Bieber, Jon Hamm, Donald Glover and Salma Hayek.

Tatum and Kravitz, who have been romantically linked since 2021, got engaged in October 2023.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty From left: Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, Dominic Sessa and Sharon Stone

He stars in the upcoming thriller Blink Twice, directed by Kravitz. In January, she shared a Polaroid photo on Instagram of herself posing alongside her fiancé on set to announce that the film will be released on Aug. 23.

Kravitz often supports Saint Laurent, and was recently spotted at the brand's Paris Fashion Week show, which featured the fall/winter 2024 collection.



