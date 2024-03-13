Zoë Kravitz brings boyfriend Channing Tatum to Lenny Kravitz's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Channing Tatum is officially part of the Kravitz clan.

The actor accompanied girlfriend Zoë Kravitz to the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where Kravitz’s father Lenny Kravitz was recognized with a star on the Walk of Fame.

Kravitz wore a strapless, blue-and-black dress to the ceremony, while Tatum kept it casual in a black t-shirt and navy blue cardigan. Both completed their looks with chic pairs of sunglasses.

In one photo, Kravitz and Tatum are seen smiling from ear to ear as they attend the ceremony. Another image shows the happy couple holding hands as they look on during the event.

Kravitz, right, and Tatum, left, smile from ear to ear as they attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony honoring Kravitz's father Lenny Kravitz.

“Congratulations @lennykravitz. you a ⭐️,” Kravitz wrote on Instagram following the ceremony.

Kravitz, right, and Tatum hold hands as they look on during the event.

Zoë Kravitz tributes father Lenny Kravitz with Hollywood Walk of Fame speech

Kravitz’s father Lenny received tributes from Kravitz and actor Denzel Washington during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Kravitz said being the daughter of the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is “one of the great adventures of my life.”

“We’ve been through a lot, we’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen a lot,” Kravitz said in her speech. “I’ve seen you change in the most beautiful ways. I’ve seen the way you stay the same in the most important ways. I’ve seen the way you show up and take care of the people you love. I’ve seen your incredible dedication to your art.”

Kravitz, left, poses with her father Lenny Kravitz at a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 12, 2024.

“The Batman” actress also took a moment to playfully roast her superstar dad, poking fun at his often-revealing fashion style.

“According to my dad, if it doesn’t expose your nipples, it’s not a shirt,” Kravitz said. “And sure, it used to embarrass me when you’d pick me up from school as a kid, but I’ve got to say at this point, I respect it. You really do pull it off.

“Your relationship with a knitted shirt is probably your longest one and it works. You two make each other better and if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Kravitz, from left, Lenny Kravitz and actor Denzel Washington pose together at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony honoring Lenny.

How did Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum meet?

In a November 2022 interview with GQ, Kravitz opened up about her relationship with Tatum, whom she met on the set of her upcoming directorial debut “Blink Twice.”

Story continues

"He makes me laugh, and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do," Kravitz told the outlet at the time. "We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

Kravitz revealed Tatum also played a crucial role in helping her navigate the “frantic” filmmaking process. "Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet," she said.

Tatum, who was married to actress Jenna Dewan from 2009-2019, gushed about Kravitz’s creative talent in an interview with USA TODAY in February 2022.

“She's an incredible artist,” Tatum said of Kravitz. “She's one of the most intentional people that I've ever met in my life, and that goes with art (and) with the way she just moves through the world. She's going to be a great director.”

Zoë Kravitz talks beau Channing Tatum: Actress says boyfriend was her 'protector' while filming her directorial debut

Lenny Kravitz: Singer honored with music icon award at People's Choice Awards, gives powerful speech

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum support Lenny Kravitz at Walk of Fame