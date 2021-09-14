Zoë Kravitz Bares Her Whole Butt at 2021 Met Gala as Channing Tatum Arrives Separately

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion

Zoë Kravitz just dared to bare... it all!

The actress arrived at the star-studded Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala on Monday in a sheer, crystal Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello slip dress with a matching silver thong underneath, leaving her backside totally exposed.

Not to be outdone, Channing Tatum arrived to the event first, wearing a standard black tuxedo with patent shoes and a white handkerchief in his pocket.

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Tatum, 41, and Kravitz, 32, "continue to be inseparable" in N.Y.C. where they have been spotted enjoying low-key activities, like grabbing lunch, drinking iced coffee, and bike riding together.

Zoë Kravitz attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021

"They looked very happy. They have this cute and flirty chemistry," the source said.

Personal reps for the actors have not commented on their relationship to PEOPLE, but sources have said they share a lot in common.

"Zoë thinks Channing has depth both as an actor and a person," shared an industry source.

Channing Tatum attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

Added a Hollywood insider: "Channing likes that she is independent and outspoken as well as bright."

Kravitz is a mainstay on The Met red carpet, having attended the past few years after making her debut in 2008, walking the carpet with her famous parents, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, in 2015 and at the last Met Gala in 2019, in Saint Laurent.

Tatum attended once back in 2007 for the Poiret: King of Fashion exhibition.

The two connected after Kravitz approached the Magic Mike actor to be in her directorial debut, Pussy Island, which she has described as a "genre thriller" that will explore gender politics and is set to begin production early next year.

"Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character," Kravitz told Deadline. "I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he's a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter."

Kravitz recently finalized her divorce from actor Karl Glusman and Tatum shares daughter Everly, 8, with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

Monday evening saw the stars on-hand to celebrate the two-part exhibit, which will kick off with In America: A Lexicon of Fashion on Sept. 18 and In America: An Anthology of Fashion on May 5, 2022. According to Vogue and exhibit organizers, part one will "celebrate The Costume Institute's 75th anniversary and explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion."

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, this year's Met Gala event organizers have issued a vaccination mandate and mask requirement. All guests are expected to wear a mask indoors expect when eating or drinking, a spokesperson for The Met confirmed to PEOPLE.