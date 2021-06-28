Zlatan the movie and Wimbledon’s return – Monday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 28.
Football
I am Zlatan. The Movie…
I AM ZLATAN. THE MOVIE pic.twitter.com/AqqhhBjSkA
— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) June 28, 2021
Rio Ferdinand took action after seeing a mural of Sergio Aguero in Manchester.
After seeing this last week near the FIVE studio… I made a few calls in Manchester 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/o0ej7CJEO9
— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 28, 2021
Thibaut Courtois was already looking ahead to Belgium’s quarter-final against Italy after seeing off Portugal.
Off to the next round!! 🔥Proud of our team’s performance. Now, let’s rest until we face Italy! #DEVILTIME pic.twitter.com/ONdEjCNfrw
— Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) June 27, 2021
Romelu Lukaku was proud of his team.
Personality and resilience We had to dig deep to win this game… proud of my team 🇧🇪@BelRedDevils pic.twitter.com/3Txx5DnQjq
— R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) June 28, 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to Portugal’s exit.
And Gareth Bale said Wales will be back.
Tough one to take on Saturday. Unfortunately we just fell short but I’m proud of all of the boys and the effort everyone has put in over the last few weeks. Thanks so much for your support. We’ll be back & we’ll do everything we can to make the nation proud 🏴❤️ #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/3z2t2KjYdM
— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) June 28, 2021
Tomas Pekhart celebrated Czech Republic’s shock win over Holland at Euro 2020.
Let’s stay bit longer ✌🏻 @ceskarepre_cz 🇨🇿 pic.twitter.com/WAhqYu9IXk
— Tomáš Pekhart (@pegas11) June 27, 2021
Tennis
Wimbledon returned.
Today, our gates are open ☺️#WimbledonThing pic.twitter.com/ePQ6URnMqQ
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2021
Welcome back, #Wimbledon. 👋 pic.twitter.com/SVL4yTYMFf
— ATP Tour (@atptour) June 28, 2021
The fans are filing in…#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/kUJ5fkCvmz
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2021
An emotional start to proceedings.
An opening day on Centre Court with a difference…
A special moment as we say thank you to those who have played such an important role in the response to COVID-19#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/16dW1kQ2nr
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2021
Laura Robson was excited for it.
Especially this year https://t.co/eOH2b7Vcqy
— Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) June 28, 2021
Injured Genie Bouchard was gutted to miss out.
Why did I just get this email 😭😭💔💔🥺🥺 missing @Wimbledon so much!! pic.twitter.com/qpwKhTtrU3
— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) June 28, 2021
Kim Clijsters wished the players well.
I’ve had many great wins … and loses at #Wimbledon
One of my favourite memories is playing Steffi on Centre Court in 1999. It was her last Wimbledon and my first. I had qualified and lost to her in the 4th round.
Love seeing 🎾 back at SW19 … good luck to all !💜💚 [📸 Getty] pic.twitter.com/7tI2rCALcY
— Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) June 28, 2021
Johanna Konta provided an update after her withdrawal.
— Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) June 28, 2021
Cricket
England celebrated their victory over Sri Lanka.
Kane Williamson paid tribute to the retiring BJ Watling.
Boxing
Anthony Joshua went full Notorious B.I.G.
Olympics
Adam Gemili was overjoyed to secure his spot in Tokyo.
I’m heading to Tokyo!!! 🇯🇵 So pleased to win the British Title yesterday and secure my spot for the Olympic Games. Can’t believe it’s going to be my third Olympics 🤯 Let’s get it!!! 💪🏽🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/0xCWn3ySqv
— Adam Gemili (@Adam_Gemili) June 28, 2021
Morgan Lake was also bound for Japan.
Cycling
Luke Rowe was multi-tasking at the Tour de France.
Formula One
Lando Norris enjoyed some shoe flinging…
Work hard, play hard 😏👟 pic.twitter.com/g7Z0fp04gP
— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) June 28, 2021
Golf
Ian Poulter was looking forward to some time off.
Thomas Pieters made a splash in Munich.