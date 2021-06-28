Zlatan the movie and Wimbledon’s return – Monday’s sporting social

Football

I am Zlatan. The Movie…

Rio Ferdinand took action after seeing a mural of Sergio Aguero in Manchester.

Thibaut Courtois was already looking ahead to Belgium’s quarter-final against Italy after seeing off Portugal.

Romelu Lukaku was proud of his team.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to Portugal’s exit.

And Gareth Bale said Wales will be back.

Tomas Pekhart celebrated Czech Republic’s shock win over Holland at Euro 2020.

Tennis

Wimbledon returned.

An emotional start to proceedings.

Laura Robson was excited for it.

Injured Genie Bouchard was gutted to miss out.

Kim Clijsters wished the players well.

Johanna Konta provided an update after her withdrawal.

Cricket

England celebrated their victory over Sri Lanka.

Kane Williamson paid tribute to the retiring BJ Watling.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua went full Notorious B.I.G.

Olympics

Adam Gemili was overjoyed to secure his spot in Tokyo.

Morgan Lake was also bound for Japan.

Cycling

Luke Rowe was multi-tasking at the Tour de France.

Formula One

Lando Norris enjoyed some shoe flinging…

Golf

Ian Poulter was looking forward to some time off.

Thomas Pieters made a splash in Munich.

