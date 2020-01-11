Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores first AC Milan goal since return, has another one called back (video)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic found the back of the net Saturday for the first time since returning to AC Milan. (Spada(/LaPresse via AP)

It wasn’t quite his debut goal for the Los Angeles Galaxy, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic and AC Milan will take it.

Ibrahimovic scored in the 64th minute Saturday to all but wrap up a 2-0 win over Cagliari. It’s Ibrahimovic’s 57th goal for Milan, and his first since returning to play for the club this week following last month’s announcement.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It wasn’t the flashiest strike, but Ibrahimovic bounded home Theo Hernandez’s ball into the exact sliver of space to beat Cagliari keeper Robin Olsen far post (via ESPN):

HE'S BACK. Zlatan scores his first goal since returning to AC Milan!



Stream on ESPN+ ➡️ https://t.co/Zm0KHz1gcz pic.twitter.com/nvBF9yBC6D — ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2020

Ibrahimovic would’ve had two goals, but he was ruled offside after firing home Ismael Bennacer’s through-ball in the 82nd minute. Rafael Leao scored Milan’s first goal shortly after halftime.

Milan jumps into eighth in the Serie A table for the time being, with plenty of work to do to catch the teams above it. Including Cagliari, which was picked apart for a Cristiano Ronaldo hat trick on Monday before Saturday’s loss.

Rough week for them. Ibrahimovic and Milan, meanwhile, have to be feeling good about themselves.

More from Yahoo Sports: