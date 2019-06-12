Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s 2019 salary sets MLS record

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s decision to play in the MLS is paying off nicely.

According to the MLS Players Association’s salary guide, the 37-year-old is making an MLS-record $7.2 million in total compensation in 2019 after making only $1.5 million in 2018.

The previous mark was $7,115,556 by Toronto’s Sebastian Giovinco in 2017 and 2018.

Below are the 13 highest salaries in the MLS in 2019:

Player

2019 total compensation

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

$7.2 million

Giovani dos Santos

$6.5 million

Michael Bradley

$6.43 million

Jozy Altidore

$6.33 million

Carlos Vela

$6.3 million

Bastian Schweinsteiger

$5.6 million

Ignacio Piatti

$4.44 million

Alejandro Pozuelo

$3.8 million

Wayne Rooney

$3.51 million

Josef Martinez

$3.06 million

Nicolas Lodeiro

$2.5 million

Nani

$2.49 million

Tim Howard

$2.48 million

The MLSPA reported the average base salary for all players this year is $376,174 and the average guaranteed compensation is $417,643. The average salary for senior roster non-designated players increased 13.3% to $345,867 and is up from $138,140 in 2014.

