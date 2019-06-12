Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s 2019 salary sets MLS record
Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s decision to play in the MLS is paying off nicely.
According to the MLS Players Association’s salary guide, the 37-year-old is making an MLS-record $7.2 million in total compensation in 2019 after making only $1.5 million in 2018.
The previous mark was $7,115,556 by Toronto’s Sebastian Giovinco in 2017 and 2018.
Below are the 13 highest salaries in the MLS in 2019:
Player
2019 total compensation
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
$7.2 million
Giovani dos Santos
$6.5 million
Michael Bradley
$6.43 million
Jozy Altidore
$6.33 million
Carlos Vela
$6.3 million
Bastian Schweinsteiger
$5.6 million
Ignacio Piatti
$4.44 million
Alejandro Pozuelo
$3.8 million
Wayne Rooney
$3.51 million
Josef Martinez
$3.06 million
Nicolas Lodeiro
$2.5 million
Nani
$2.49 million
Tim Howard
$2.48 million
The MLSPA reported the average base salary for all players this year is $376,174 and the average guaranteed compensation is $417,643. The average salary for senior roster non-designated players increased 13.3% to $345,867 and is up from $138,140 in 2014.