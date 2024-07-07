Zirkzee admits Serie A future uncertain amid Milan and Man Utd transfer rumours

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, a transfer target for Milan and Manchester United, admits he’s unsure about remaining in Serie A next season: ‘I don’t know, let’s see…’

The Dutch forward made his senior Netherlands debut on Saturday in a 2-1 win over Turkey in the EURO 2024 quarter-finals.

He briefly spoke about his future in the mixed zone after the game, but his answer seems to suggest he will not remain in Serie A beyond the summer.

A Sportitalia journalist asked Zirkzee whether he would remain in Italy’s top flight, without mentioning any team, but the Dutch forward replied: “I don’t know…let’s see.”

The journalist insisted: ‘How many chances? 50-50?’

But yet again Zirkzee walked away smiling and saying: “I don’t know.”

Milan are ready to pay a €40m clause to sign him from Bologna, but are unwilling to match his agent’s demands in terms of commissions.

Kia Joorabchian wants €15m, a fee that Manchester United are more likely to pay, especially after their coach Erik Ten Hag held first-person talks with the 23-year-old striker.