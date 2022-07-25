Zipper Market Valuation Worth USD 24 Billion by 2028 at 8.2% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Zipper Market Size and Trends Information By Product Type (Close-End and Open-End), By Material Type (Metal, Coil and Molded Plastic), By Application (Apparel, Bags, Shoes and others) - Forecast till 2028

New York, US, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Zipper Market Information by Product Type, Material Type, Application, and Region- Forecast till 2028”, the market is estimated to acquire a size of over USD 24 billion by the end of 2028. The report further predicts the market to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 8.2% during the review timeframe.

Market Scope:

The ability to quickly open and close garments thanks to the invention of zippers ushered in a new era of fashion. These small devices continue to captivate people even now, and they've become a must-have fashion accessory. Any flexible material, such as clothing or bags, can be temporarily bound together with the use of a zipper. If you need to close and open bindable edges frequently, this is the best approach for you. It is a common component in bags, clothing, and other garments. The slider, teeth, and tapes that make up the zipper system are the three main components. Teeth are attached to the tape via the slider, which also serves as a locking and unlocking mechanism. The popularity of the zipper can be attributed to the ease with which open sides can be opened and closed.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

2028 Market Size

USD 24 billion

CAGR

8.2% (2020–2028)

Base Year

2019

Forecast Period

2020-2028

Historical Data

2018

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Product Type, Material Type, Application

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

growing clothing and fashion industry

growing demand from the luggage and bags manufacturing industry

Competitive Dynamics:

The major global companies playing a key role in the zipper market are :

  • YKK Corporation (Japan)

  • Riri SA (Switzerland)

  • YBS Zipper Group (South Korea)

  • Kao Shing Zipper Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

  • Ideal Fastener Corporation (US)

  • Coats Opti (Germany)

  • Salmi Oy (Finland)

  • Max Zipper Co., LTD (Taiwan),

  • Triple Power (Fujian) Zipper Co., Ltd. (China)

  • HHH Zipper (South Korea)

  • Keen Ching Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

  • Sancris Linhas e Fios Ltd. (Brazil)

  • Valiant Industrial Co., Limited (Taiwan)

  • UCAN Zipper USA (US)

  • Fujian SBS Zipper Science & Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

  • Jinjiang Fuxing Zipper Co. LTD (China)

  • YCC Zippers (China)

  • WeiXing Co., Ltd (China)

  • Wenzhou Great Wall Zipper Group Co., Ltd (China)

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

The global zipper market is growing as a result of the enormous expansion of the clothing sector. In the clothing sector, zippers are used extensively. The clothing business relies heavily on zippers, both for their practicality and for their aesthetic appeal. Because of this, the worldwide zipper market is benefiting from an expanding clothes and fashion industry and an increase in consumer disposable income.

Zippers are used in a wide variety of industries, which helps keep the industry going strong. The market is also being propelled forward by an increase in the demand for baggage and bags. In addition, shifting fashion trends may lead to a big demand for zippers in the future.

Market Restraints:

The global zipper market's expansion is being hampered by the availability of substitutes. There are a variety of zipper substitutes that come and go in fashion, and this has an effect on the global demand for zippers.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The global zipper market was negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Demand for zippers dwindled rapidly because of a lack lustre apparel sector. In addition, the virus' propagation was halted by shutting down production facilities, which resulted in a significant drop in zipper production. The manpower and capital shortages at the time had an effect on the zipper sector as well. The market, on the other hand, is projected to rebound quickly once restrictions are eased around the world.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

In jackets, the open-end zippers help separate the two sides completely. Closed zippers, on the other hand, are only able to separate the edges in half. The zipper of a closed-end style comes to a halt at the point where two of the side edges touch each other. Two sliders stop at both points where the side edges meet on two-way zippers, which are a variant of closed-end zippers.

By Material Type

Metals are the most commonly used raw materials in the production of zippers. Zippers of this type are long-lasting and available in a variety of gauges. Aluminum, gunmetal, nickel, antique nickel, and brass are just a few of the metals that can be used for metal zippers. They're popular because they're both fashionable and visually appealing. Zippers made of molded plastic, on the other hand, are becoming increasingly popular. Recent advancements in plastic zipper technology have resulted in the creation of zippers that are both inexpensive and long-lasting.

By Application

Zippers are an essential component of different apparel. As a result of this, they make it easier to put on and take off clothing. Jackets and pants both employ zippers on a regular basis. Zippers, on the other hand, play a crucial role in luggage and bags. When temporary closure and opening of luggage is required, they assist with this process and assure the safety of the contents.

Regional Analysis:

Zippers have the largest regional market in the Asia-Pacific area. Zipper manufacturers in China, India, Japan, Korea, and Bangladesh have a significant impact on the industry's expansion. In addition, this region is a significant textile manufacturing center, which is why zippers are so popular here. Additionally, as the world's population grows and fashion tastes evolve, so does the demand for zippers.

After the Asia-Pacific region, Europe is the largest market for zippers. The majority of the demand is met by the production of high-end clothing and baggage. A substantial portion of European demand comes from the German subsegment.

Additionally, the zipper market in the United States has a sizable share of the global zipper market. The majority of the demand comes from the apparel and fashion industries. Increased consumer spending on apparel and fashion accessories is expected to drive this market's expansion.

Zippers are in high demand throughout the Middle East as well. This region's market is expected to increase as a result of shifting fashion trends and an escalating middle-class. Growth in the African market is likely to be rather slow.

