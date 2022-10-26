ZIP by ZIP: Fall colors in Loose Park

Jacob L. Loose Park is situated at 51st Street and Wornall Road. The 75-acre park was a major site for the Battle of Westport, during the Civil War. It features fountains, a lake, walking trails, tennis courts and rose garden.

The Star is exploring Kansas City in a drone video series called ‘ZIP by ZIP’. This weekly series will show you one interesting place from an aerial perspective. Our goal is to show you a landmark, attraction, or historical site from a new angle. With almost 8,500 square miles in the Kansas City metro that spans a state line and two rivers, we have a lot of ground to cover with our drones.