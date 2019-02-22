Zion’s shoe explodes, Nike’s stock doesn’t

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

The fallout from Zion’s shoe explosion continues. He has a mild sprain, Nike’s stock dropped over a billion dollars, and the NCAA has come under new fire to change their rules.

The Georgia Bulldogs lost a game because a stuffed animal. A fan threw one onto the court, their team was assessed a technical and they lost by one point.

The Olympic Competition Committee is considering adding breakdancing to the 2024 Paris Games. Which means Jared may have finally found his way into the Olympics.

