Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.41

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will pay a dividend of $0.41 on the 16th of November. The dividend yield will be 5.3% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Zions Bancorporation National Association's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

Zions Bancorporation National Association has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 30%, which means that Zions Bancorporation National Association would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

EPS is set to fall by 22.6% over the next 3 years. However, as estimated by analysts, the future payout ratio could be 39% over the same time period, which we think the company can easily maintain.

Zions Bancorporation National Association Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.04 total annually to $1.64. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 45% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

Zions Bancorporation National Association Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Zions Bancorporation National Association has impressed us by growing EPS at 7.4% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Zions Bancorporation National Association Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Zions Bancorporation National Association that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

