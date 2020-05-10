Zion Williamson's former marketing agent asks Williamson to admit he got illegal benefits to go to Duke

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is involved in a vicious battle with his former marketing agent. Gina Ford, the president of Prime Marketing Sports, has served requests for admissions asking Williamson to admit he received “money, benefits, favors or other things of value” to go to Duke, according to Daniel Wallach of The Athletic.

Williamson, 19, is engaged in a lawsuit with Prime Marketing Sports after he left the company to sign with CAA. Williamson’s deal with Prime Marketing Sports required him to remain with the company for five years. He signed with CAA less than a month after signing the deal with Prime Marketing Sports. Williamson’s team has argued his contract with Prime Marketing Sports was unlawful under North Carolina law.

The request for admission asks Williamson to admit he knew his mother, Sharonda Sampson, and Williamson’s stepfather, Lee Anderson, received illegal benefits to ensure Williamson attended Duke and wore Adidas shoes.

Williamson has not publicly commented on his legal battle with Prime Marketing Sports. The company is seeking $100 million in damages from Williamson.

