Zion Williamson went to a Tulane football game and made a lot of friends

Zion Williamson is already beloved by the city of New Orleans. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Zion Williamson probably doesn’t have to work that hard to be loved by the city of New Orleans. His college basketball skills were absolutely insane, the New Orleans Pelicans picked him first overall in the 2019 NBA draft, and he’s got an outgoing personality (not to mention a great smile).

But Williamson is working hard anyway, before he’s even played a single game for the Pelicans. He took in the Tulane football game on Thursday night and was very popular.

.@Zionwilliamson here supporting @GreenWaveFB. He has gone above & beyond shaking every hand, taking every picture with fans. Needless to say he’s loved here in NOLA. @PelicansNBA pic.twitter.com/iJCg5xGT78 — Lainie Fritz (@lainiefritz) August 30, 2019

He didn’t just stand there and take in the cheers. He signed autographs and took pictures with students and employees.

He threw burritos and T-shirts into the student section.

And he thoroughly enjoyed Tulane’s 42-14 win over FIU.

.@AJonesEra takes it to the house from 7 yards out for #Tulane. Zion Williamson fired up for that score. Jones with 48 total yards in a big win for the #Wave. pic.twitter.com/XDLXIUMxiV — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 30, 2019

The attention was understandably on Zion, but he went to the game with Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, his Pelicans teammates and fellow first-round picks.

All three recently finished the NBA’s Rookie Transition Program and have been in New Orleans prepping for the upcoming season — and obviously enjoying themselves as they get to know their new city.

