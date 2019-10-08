Zion Williamson soars for multiple highlight dunks in preseason win

The Zion Williamson era has arrived and the new Pelicans star is already making a statement, delivering a number of highlights in Monday's preseason win over the Hawks.

The No. 1 overall draft pick finished the night with a trio of sky-shattering dunks that left viewers drooling over what's to come from the former Duke star.

MORE: When does the NBA season start 2019-20? Opening Night schedule, first game for each team

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Less than two minutes into Zion's first preseason appearance, Williamson powered home a one-handed tomahawk in the lane with his right hand. The Pelicans bench reacted with appropriate zeal.

Zion just caught his first body pic.twitter.com/vymG2QMZbN — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 7, 2019

He wasn't done, though. Not even close.

Just a few minutes later, Lonzo Ball blocked a Hawks shot attempt and set up a fast-break opportunity. Ball hit Justin Holiday, who fed it back to Ball before Ball dished to Williamson for a powerful two-handed jam as the Hawks defenders simply got out of the way.

THINGS ARE HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/AofZxdQp3i — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 7, 2019

The last rim-rocking dunk of the evening came midway through the second quarter. The Pelicans, operating in the halfcourt offense, swung the ball around and found Zion, who hop-stepped and spiked the basketball with his left hand.

Story continues

Williamson provided plenty of entertainment to a fairly meaningless preseason game that wrapped with a 133-109 final score. His continued display of athleticism and limitless potential will bring plenty of eyes to Smoothie King Center this season.

Williamson finished the night with 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.

