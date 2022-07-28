Zion Williamson’s max contract contains ‘weight clause’ where he’ll lose money if not below 295 pounds
According to league sources, Zion Williamson’s contract stipulates that he will have weigh-ins periodically throughout the entirety of his new deal. The sum of his weight and body fat percentage must be below 295. If it is not, the amount of guaranteed money in Williamson’s contract can be reduced.
Source: CHRISTIAN CLARK @ New Orleans Times-Picayune
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
https://twitter.com/NOLAJake/status/1552751459674062848
https://twitter.com/cclark_13/status/1552747209480933377
https://twitter.com/EricPincus/status/1551794609402945543