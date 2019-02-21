Zion Williamson listed as day-to-day with grade 1 knee sprain

Duke freshman Zion Williamson has been diagnosed with a grade 1 right knee sprain and is listed as day-to-day. The school announced the news Thursday afternoon.

Williamson suffered the injury in the opening minute of Wednesday’s loss to North Carolina.

While Williamson’s injury has prompted calls for the elite NBA prospect to sit the rest of the season, his prognosis most likely opens the door for a return for the second half of ACC play and the NCAA Tournament.

Williamson could suit up for UNC rematch

Wednesday’s injury was a letdown for many tuning in to watch Williamson participate in the UNC-Duke rivalry. If healthy, there will be another opportunity for Williamson to take on the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill on March 9.

Zion Williamson is listed as day-to-day with the knee injury he suffered against North Carolina. (Getty)

Good news for Williamson, Duke’s title hopes

Aside from the obvious good news for Williamson and his future, the diagnosis is a significant boost to Duke’s Final Four and national championship hopes. The Blue Devils are a top-heavy team led by Williamson and fellow freshmen R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish without significant depth or talent behind them.

Reddish and Barrett played well against UNC, but only four other Duke players scored, none more than six points. Williamson’s absence on the defensive end also opened up a hole in the post that UNC was able to repeatedly attack with success.

Simply put, with Williamson in the lineup, Duke can content for a championship. Without him, not so much.

