Zion Williamson likely to be shut down from basketball activities

Shams Charania: Pelicans’ Zion Williamson continues to experience soreness in his surgically-repaired right foot and is likely to be shut down from basketball activities for time being, sources tell me and @Will Guillory.

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Zion Williamson is still experiencing soreness in his surgically-repaired right foot and is likely to be shut down from basketball activities for the time being, sources tell me and @Shams Charania. – 3:37 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Zion Williamson weighed 330 pounds nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/10/rep… – 11:40 AM

Brett Dawson @BDawsonWrites

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Andrew Lopez: Zion Williamson will be dialed back in his rehab process from surgery on his fractured right foot. Williamson’s bone has not healed the way the team expected and he will take some time off before proceeding, sources tell ESPN. It’s unclear when he will return to the court. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / December 11, 2021

Christian Clark: Zion Williamson will be sidelined indefinitely, sources tell @NOLAnews. He is still experiencing soreness in his right foot. Forward has missed more games (87) than he’s played in (85) since the Pels took him No. 1 overall. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / December 11, 2021

Oleh Kosel: Zion Williamson is still receiving treatment and “the Pelicans haven’t progressed him yet,” per Willie Green. As for whether the soreness has dissipated in his right foot: “Somewhat, but there’s still some things he’s dealing with and he’s trying to work through.” -via Twitter @OlehKosel / December 7, 2021