Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans rookie will have minutes restriction

Zion Williamson will be on a minutes restriction when he returns from injury, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said.

Williamson, the top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has resumed full practice after undergoing knee surgery in October.

While no date has been set for the 19-year-old's debut, Gentry expects it to be soon.

"I don't know for how long, but there will definitely be a minutes restriction," Gentry told reporters Tuesday.

Gentry believes Williamson will need time to settle with the Pelicans, who were 12-25 and second-to-last in the West entering Tuesday.

"It's gonna take a while for everything to come together," Gentry said, "it doesn't matter who it is."

Gentry said Zion will have a minutes restriction when he returns. "We will be overly cautious" pic.twitter.com/mTrSwjTCqL — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 7, 2020

Jrue Holiday and Brandon Ingram have each played more than 34 minutes per game this year. Gentry does not expect Williamson to join them as workhorses in the 2019-20 campaign.

"He's not going to come out and be a 30-minute-a-game guy," Gentry said. "It's gonna be a slow process to get him to the minutes that everybody wants to see him at."