Zion Williamson back in Pelicans lineup after missing opener

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — New Orleans forward Zion Williamson was in the lineup on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers after missing the Pelicans' opener.

Williamson, who averaged 22.9 points per game last season, was scratched from the team's game Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls because of an unspecified illness.

“It's huge to get Z back,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said before facing the Blazers. “He's excited. Our group is excited to get on the floor tonight and get after it.”

Green said Williamson is on a minutes restriction.

“It won't be full throttle, but we'll see how he feels once he gets on the floor,” Green said.

The 6-foot-6 Williamson, the first overall selection out of Duke in the 2019 NBA Draft, played in a career-high 70 games last season. Because of injuries, he's missed 207 career games.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Anne M. Peterson, The Associated Press