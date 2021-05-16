Zinedine Zidane vows Real Madrid will fight to the end to retain LaLiga title

Zinedine Zidane insists Real Madrid will not give up their La Liga title without a fight after beating Athletic Bilbao.

Nacho Fernandez scored the only goal of the game midway through the second half to leave the defending champions two points adrift of rivals Atletico Madrid ahead of next weekend’s concluding round of fixtures.

Real looked to be heading to the summit of the table before Luis Suarez scored with only two minutes left to seal a 2-1 comeback win for Atletico against Osasuna.

Zidane’s side host Villarreal next Sunday, while Atletico travel to Real Valladolid.

“We are still in it,” said Zidane on the club’s Twitter feed. “We are going to give our all until the final minute.

“We knew the league would go down to the last minute. We are going to fight for it. I’m happy about our match. We’re still alive.”

The breakthrough at San Mames arrived after 68 minutes when Bilbao failed to clear their lines from a Real corner.

💬 Zidane: “We are still in it. We are going to give our all until the final minute. We knew the league would go down to the last minute. We are going to fight for it. I’m happy about our match. We’re still alive."#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/j1oaCqtVGw — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 16, 2021

The ball fell to Casemiro and his cross went through the legs of Karim Benzema and hit Nacho as the defender claimed his first goal of the season and his first since February last year.

“It’s a good, positive feeling,” said Nacho following his winning effort. “The team keeps on winning, pushing forward.

“There is one match left to try to win LaLiga. You never know in football. What we have to do is win our final match. Today was one of them, so it’s one final less.”